Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
Meet the Duo Behind Last Supper Society, Sacramento’s Underground Dining Club
Since its launch in 2018, Sacramento-based dining club Last Supper Society has coordinated many a stunning event throughout the NorCal region, including a particularly stunning sit-down dinner overlooking a cliff in Half Moon Bay last fall. Now Ryan Royster, one of Last Supper Society’s co-founders alongside chef Byron Hughes, says more people can enjoy the group’s highly curated events than ever as the collective have become partners in Tiger Restaurant & Lounge, located between Old Sacramento and downtown. (The restaurant initially opened in 2018, then shuttered during COVID before reopening with Royster and Hughes at the helm earlier this year.) The Tiger gives Last Supper Society’s wildly creative events space to flourish, Royster says, plus the restaurant holds regular hours, too. “We were always a restaurant without walls,” Royster says. “But finding a way to stay true, stay authentic to ourselves, in a consistent way has been some of our best work.”
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Big Sexy Brewing Company
Get yourself some big savings on this week for Be Our Guest. Today we have Big Sexy Brewing Company.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 10-11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including a bacon festival, a brunch market, and even a taco truck cook-off!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.
KCRA.com
DOCO Block Party set for this weekend in Sacramento
The DOCO Block Party is set to take place on Sunday in Sacramento. It’s the third year for the event, which has a harvest theme this time around. You can expect live music, giveaways, line dancing, a mechanical bull, pumpkin painting and horse wagon rides. If you want to meet a baby goat, you can do that too at a petting zoo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Protestors clash on Broadway over crime, homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses on Broadway have recently shut their doors due to safety concerns. Some neighbors in Land Park say it's the unhoused that are to blame and many of them gathered on Broadway to demand change but they were met with opposition Saturday. "I've never seen...
Bringing the South to Sacramento | Crawfish & Catfish Festival is back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the Bayou to Bourbon Street, the crawfish and catfish have crawled their way to Sacramento for the annual Crawfish and Catfish Festival!. Celebrating over 12 years of good times, the Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a two-day festival and deemed one of the ultimate Louisiana food and music experiences in Sacramento.
visitlodi.com
rosevilletoday.com
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland celebrates Opening Day
Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun. Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is fast approaching! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Today, September 10 is opening day and the excitement happens place all day, from 9:00 am – 9:pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area. According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio […]
KCRA.com
Land Park protesters met with counter-protest, clash over how to handle crime in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A protest over crime in Land Park got heated on Saturday when protestors and counter-protesters clashed over how to help. Neighbors gathered near the Tower Cafe to protest what they are calling an increase in crime in their neighborhood. "Every day you can just walk down...
SFGate
Rumble, Rumble | Elias Brown Leads Rocklin Football Past Antioch
After A Season-Opening Stumble, NorCal Top 20-Ranked Rocklin Football Builds Momentum Following A Third Straight Win Led By Its Rushing Attack •. There was nothing normal about the Rocklin Football team’s week of practice. With the California heat wave bringing sweltering temperatures of 110 degrees or more, the Thunder...
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire blanketed parts of Northern California in smoke. Flames from the wildfire jumped the American...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire
Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
Why is there a big, red rabbit at Sacramento International Airport?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed the big red rabbit at the Sacramento International Airport and wondered why it's there?. It turns out travelers started a tradition that has the rabbit making money for the airport — all by accident. Collecting coins has become a weekly thing for...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Drug-Addicted Transients Taking Over Neighborhoods While City Fiddles
UPDATED BELOW: The City of Sacramento has a big problem, and it isn’t the “existential threat of climate change.”. Narcotics, burglary, aggravated assault, battery, vandalism, and weapon-related crimes are now commonplace in residential neighborhoods where new moms push strollers on daily walks, kids bicycle to baseball practice, runners prepare for the next marathon, elderly groups do tai chi together, neighbors walk their dogs, and families picnic.
British-themed North Highlands eatery stays open to mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Touch of Britain, a local business that sells all things British, is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It stayed open today to serve the community and celebrate the queen's life. Touch of Britain is a shop and restaurant, serving and selling traditional food and...
KCRA.com
Friday finally concludes the heat wave, but smoke concerns will linger for NorCal
Thursday was yet another record-setting day for heat in Northern California. Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto all set new daily record high temperatures with many other valley spots climbing above 110°. Temperatures will stay in similar territory on Friday, but then a notable cool-down finally arrives for the weekend and...
AOL Corp
California city sets record for the most days over 100°F — and summer isn't over yet
One day after setting its all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s blistering 116° Fahrenheit reading, Sacramento, Calif., bested another hot weather mark, recording its 42nd day in a single year of temperatures over 100°F. Set in 1998, the prior record for the most days in a calendar...
Large staff walkout at Sacramento animal rehab center leads to increase at Auburn location
SACRAMENTO — Extreme heat affects people and the power grid while also taking a toll on wild animals.But in Sacramento County, the only wildlife rescue to help distressed wild animals is temporarily closed.As California sizzles under this broiling heat, cars line up on Patrol Road.Lisa DeHaven, a Fair Oaks resident, found a young squirrel in her yard."It was by our Cypress tree," she said. "It had fallen down, and our dogs had found it, and they were licking it."Lisa DeHaven took the animal to Wildlife Care Association but arrived to closed doors.The center is temporarily closed while it tries to...
KCRA.com
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
Comments / 0