Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
How Rivian got a $3 billion boost from making Mercedes a frenemy
Rivian just added almost $3 billion to its market capitalization in a day, and all it took was a fairly bare-bones deal with a new frenemy. The upstart and Mercedes-Benz will join forces to build big electric vans in Europe “in a few years,” the two revealed Thursday, sending Rivian shares soaring 11%, their biggest jump in four months. Thin as the announcement was on detail, it sent an obvious signal. Yes, this young plug-in pickup maker is having trouble ramping up production, but one of the most storied manufacturers in the world still sees real potential.
Energy Focus Recruits Lighting Industry Rising Star Lesley Matt as CEO
SOLON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient LED lighting control systems and products for the commercial, military, maritime and consumer markets, today announced that Ms. Lesley Matt will join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 12, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005135/en/ Lesley Matt, CEO, Energy Focus, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0