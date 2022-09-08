Rivian just added almost $3 billion to its market capitalization in a day, and all it took was a fairly bare-bones deal with a new frenemy. The upstart and Mercedes-Benz will join forces to build big electric vans in Europe “in a few years,” the two revealed Thursday, sending Rivian shares soaring 11%, their biggest jump in four months. Thin as the announcement was on detail, it sent an obvious signal. Yes, this young plug-in pickup maker is having trouble ramping up production, but one of the most storied manufacturers in the world still sees real potential.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO