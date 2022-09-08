ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US News and World Report

Explainer-Why the U.S. SEC Is Looking to Reform the Treasury Market

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scheduled on Wednesday to propose draft rules to boost the resilience of the $23 trillion Treasury market, the world's largest bond market which serves as a benchmark for dollar assets globally. Here's why the SEC is looking to make...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says Oil Prices Could Spike in Winter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Turning Tides

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Turning tides in the year's twin political and economic shocks dominate the start of the week for world markets. Ukraine's dramatic military counteroffensive against Russian troops at the weekend challenged many assumptions of a frozen conflict...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Taxes Can Be Key to Social Justice, Pope Tells Business Leaders

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Taxes are "an often misunderstood" tool of social justice and should not be seen as an example of a government overstepping its powers, Pope Francis told an audience of Italian business leaders on Monday. The Argentine-born pope spoke ahead of a general election on Sept. 25...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Analysis-This Might Hurt: Tectonic Plates of Global Economy Shift

LONDON (Reuters) - When the Shannon family announced the closure of their garden centre just off London's busy South Circular road after 33 years of trading this month, their message to customers sought to explain their difficult decision. "We're not getting any younger and our children have their own careers,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Swiss Confirm Favoured Location for $21 Billion Nuclear Waste Store

ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland confirmed on Monday that its favoured location for a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.94 billion) underground nuclear waste storage site was an area north of Zurich, close to the German border. The company behind the project to store the country's nuclear waste for at least the next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury's Yellen Stresses Need for High-Impact Projects to Rebuild Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday underscored the need for a broad coalition of partners to help Ukraine recover and rebuild after Russia's invasion, with a focus on near-term, high-impact projects, the Treasury Department said. During a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Yellen also...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy to Appeal Directly to U.S. Defense Companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to speak to U.S. arms makers and military leaders on Sept. 21, when he is expected to make an appeal for more weapons for his country's defense against Russia, according to an advance notice of the speech seen by Reuters. Zelenskiy...
MILITARY

