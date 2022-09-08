Read full article on original website
Explainer-Why the U.S. SEC Is Looking to Reform the Treasury Market
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scheduled on Wednesday to propose draft rules to boost the resilience of the $23 trillion Treasury market, the world's largest bond market which serves as a benchmark for dollar assets globally. Here's why the SEC is looking to make...
U.S. Treasury tells Republican that committee request needed for Hunter Biden data
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a formal response to a Republican lawmaker who has been requesting financial "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden's son Hunter, saying that it would consider only official requests from relevant congressional committees.
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says Oil Prices Could Spike in Winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
Marketmind: Turning Tides
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Turning tides in the year's twin political and economic shocks dominate the start of the week for world markets. Ukraine's dramatic military counteroffensive against Russian troops at the weekend challenged many assumptions of a frozen conflict...
Taxes Can Be Key to Social Justice, Pope Tells Business Leaders
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Taxes are "an often misunderstood" tool of social justice and should not be seen as an example of a government overstepping its powers, Pope Francis told an audience of Italian business leaders on Monday. The Argentine-born pope spoke ahead of a general election on Sept. 25...
Analysis-This Might Hurt: Tectonic Plates of Global Economy Shift
LONDON (Reuters) - When the Shannon family announced the closure of their garden centre just off London's busy South Circular road after 33 years of trading this month, their message to customers sought to explain their difficult decision. "We're not getting any younger and our children have their own careers,...
Yellen says the Fed will need good luck and great skill if it's going to pull off a soft landing for the US economy
"The Fed is going to need great skill and also some good luck to achieve what we sometimes call a soft landing," Janet Yellen told CNN.
Swiss Confirm Favoured Location for $21 Billion Nuclear Waste Store
ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland confirmed on Monday that its favoured location for a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.94 billion) underground nuclear waste storage site was an area north of Zurich, close to the German border. The company behind the project to store the country's nuclear waste for at least the next...
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Stresses Need for High-Impact Projects to Rebuild Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday underscored the need for a broad coalition of partners to help Ukraine recover and rebuild after Russia's invasion, with a focus on near-term, high-impact projects, the Treasury Department said. During a virtual meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Yellen also...
Zelenskiy to Appeal Directly to U.S. Defense Companies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to speak to U.S. arms makers and military leaders on Sept. 21, when he is expected to make an appeal for more weapons for his country's defense against Russia, according to an advance notice of the speech seen by Reuters. Zelenskiy...
