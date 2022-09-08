ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

‘Assassin’s Creed’ is heading to Feudal Japan with a “shinobi fantasy” open-world game

The next open-world Assassin’s Creed game will be set in Feudal Japan, with a brief teaser confirming the long-demanded setting. The announcement was made during Ubisoft Forward today (September 10), though details were kept brief. The game, working name Codename Red, was teased with a clip of a blazing red sun shining across a town in Japan, with an assassin perched on a rooftop as a smoke bomb triggers.
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney

A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
Xbox and Twitch announce indie games showcase ID@Xbox

Xbox and Twitch have announced plans to host the indie games showcase, ID@Xbox, on September 14. The 90-minute showcase will be hosted on the Twitch and Xbox official channels on Twitch, and starts at 6PM BST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET. It will be preceded with a show from Black Girl Gamers lasting 30 minutes which will show off gameplay from Versus Evil’s multiplayer “madness” game Eville. The pre-show itself can be watched on Black Girl Gamers’ Twitch channel as well as the Xbox and Twitch channels.
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ is getting a final expansion with ‘The Last Chapter’

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting one last expansion, with The Last Chapter set to conclude Eivor’s story when it launches “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows Eivor as she grapples with Odin’s memories, continuing on from a twist in the game’s main story. In a teaser for the expansion, Eivor decides that it’s “time to say goodbye” to her companions and set out for “distant shores and new adventures.”
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ trailer reveals “driven and linear” return to roots

Ubisoft has revealed the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which follow a familiar face through a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven” game set in Baghdad. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will put players in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a major character in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, Mirage will be set roughly 20 years prior to the events of Valhalla, and follows Basim through his journey to becoming an assassin in 861 AD Baghdad.
The 1975 add extra dates to 2023 UK and Ireland tour

The 1975 have added two extra dates to their recently-announced 2023 UK and Ireland tour – find details below and get your tickets here. The January 2023 tour dates were announced last week alongside new song ‘I’m In Love With You’, and will take place off the back of the band’s imminent fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.
Maxïmo Park recruit Du Blonde for new single ‘Merging Into You’

Maxïmo Park have shared a new single called ‘Merging Into You’, which features Du Blonde on vocals – check it out below. The new track is part of a AA-side single also featuring recent track ‘Great Art’, which was released back in March of this year.
Blizzard addresses ‘Diablo Immortal’ purchasing bug

Blizzard has confirmed that a bug in Diablo Immortal which caused issues with players’ purchases has now had a hotfix deployed. Purchases of Eternal Orbs in Diablo Immortal were reported by players as being undelivered in-game, with error messages stating that the item is already owned preventing players from receiving their items, despite the fact that the transaction had debited real-world money from players’ accounts.
