‘Assassin’s Creed’ is heading to Feudal Japan with a “shinobi fantasy” open-world game
The next open-world Assassin’s Creed game will be set in Feudal Japan, with a brief teaser confirming the long-demanded setting. The announcement was made during Ubisoft Forward today (September 10), though details were kept brief. The game, working name Codename Red, was teased with a clip of a blazing red sun shining across a town in Japan, with an assassin perched on a rooftop as a smoke bomb triggers.
‘Battlefield’ is getting a new “narrative campaign” from ‘Halo’ co-creator
Battlefield will be getting a new “narrative campaign” from the studio of Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, Electronic Arts (EA) has announced. Lehto joined EA in October 2021 and now helms the studio Ridgeline Games at the company. At the time, it was said that Ridgeline would be “focused on developing first-person shooter” games.
Netflix Goes Aggressive In Gaming Stance, Collaborates To Piggybank On Popular Franchises
Netflix, Inc NFLX and UbiSoft Entertainment Inc UBSFF collaborated to create three mobile games from some of the popular game franchises for Netflix, starting in 2023. The three games will expand on the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest, and Assassin's Creed universes and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members.
Ubisoft teases ‘Assassins Creed’ mobile game and “completely different” ‘Codename Hexe’
During Ubisoft Forward, Assassin’s Creed fans were treated to a host of announcements regarding the series’ future – including an open-world mobile game set in Ancient China, and a “very different” title that could be linked to witchcraft. While fans expected Ubisoft Forward to focus...
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
Xbox and Twitch announce indie games showcase ID@Xbox
Xbox and Twitch have announced plans to host the indie games showcase, ID@Xbox, on September 14. The 90-minute showcase will be hosted on the Twitch and Xbox official channels on Twitch, and starts at 6PM BST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET. It will be preceded with a show from Black Girl Gamers lasting 30 minutes which will show off gameplay from Versus Evil’s multiplayer “madness” game Eville. The pre-show itself can be watched on Black Girl Gamers’ Twitch channel as well as the Xbox and Twitch channels.
Long-time ‘Battlefield’ creative director Lars Gustavsson leaves Dice
Battlefield creative director Lars Gustavsson is leaving EA Dice to seek a “new adventure,” parting ways with the studio he’s been with for over 20 years. In a blog post published yesterday (September 8), EA confirmed Gustavsson’s departure. “Creative director Lars Gustavsson, who has been with...
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ is getting a final expansion with ‘The Last Chapter’
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting one last expansion, with The Last Chapter set to conclude Eivor’s story when it launches “in a few months time.”. The Last Chapter follows Eivor as she grapples with Odin’s memories, continuing on from a twist in the game’s main story. In a teaser for the expansion, Eivor decides that it’s “time to say goodbye” to her companions and set out for “distant shores and new adventures.”
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ trailer reveals “driven and linear” return to roots
Ubisoft has revealed the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which follow a familiar face through a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven” game set in Baghdad. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will put players in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a major character in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, Mirage will be set roughly 20 years prior to the events of Valhalla, and follows Basim through his journey to becoming an assassin in 861 AD Baghdad.
The 1975 add extra dates to 2023 UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 have added two extra dates to their recently-announced 2023 UK and Ireland tour – find details below and get your tickets here. The January 2023 tour dates were announced last week alongside new song ‘I’m In Love With You’, and will take place off the back of the band’s imminent fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.
Maxïmo Park recruit Du Blonde for new single ‘Merging Into You’
Maxïmo Park have shared a new single called ‘Merging Into You’, which features Du Blonde on vocals – check it out below. The new track is part of a AA-side single also featuring recent track ‘Great Art’, which was released back in March of this year.
Blizzard addresses ‘Diablo Immortal’ purchasing bug
Blizzard has confirmed that a bug in Diablo Immortal which caused issues with players’ purchases has now had a hotfix deployed. Purchases of Eternal Orbs in Diablo Immortal were reported by players as being undelivered in-game, with error messages stating that the item is already owned preventing players from receiving their items, despite the fact that the transaction had debited real-world money from players’ accounts.
