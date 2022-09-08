Xbox and Twitch have announced plans to host the indie games showcase, ID@Xbox, on September 14. The 90-minute showcase will be hosted on the Twitch and Xbox official channels on Twitch, and starts at 6PM BST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET. It will be preceded with a show from Black Girl Gamers lasting 30 minutes which will show off gameplay from Versus Evil’s multiplayer “madness” game Eville. The pre-show itself can be watched on Black Girl Gamers’ Twitch channel as well as the Xbox and Twitch channels.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO