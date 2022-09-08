ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Insider

iTunes album syncing seems broken, any fix?

Bought an EP a few months back. Good stuff. Couple months later I bought the follow-up full album and it has 2 tracks from the EP on it. All should be okay, right? Because Apple knows the tracks are the same. And they do know, kind of. But they don't *really* know how to deal with it, because my full album shows up with tracks 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11....
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing

Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed — and two of the fouriPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities.
Android Police

Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Creative Bloq

This AI art-generated woman is freaking out the internet

Meet Loab, an imagined woman painted by an AI that has been haunting people all over the internet with her gaunt features and consistently ghoulish scenarios. AI generated art is a little creepy anyway, but to find the same face staring back at you in increasingly nasty settings is, frankly, horrifying.
Phone Arena

5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update

Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
TMZ.com

Steve Jobs' Daughter Says New iPhone 14 Is Same As Older Version

If there's anyone Apple might wanna impress, it's Steve Jobs' daughter, but the fact is she's far from blown away by the new iPhone ... which she thinks is pretty much the same as the previous edition. Eve Jobs, daughter of Steve and Laurene Powell Jobs, reacted to Apple's Wednesday...
ZDNet

eSIM vs. SIM: What's the difference?

With the news that Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is dropping the SIM card slot in favor of eSIM technology, you may be wondering what that means. What's the difference between an eSIM and a physical SIM, and why does it matter?. SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module, the technology that...
Android Police

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 contains an updated Pixel Recorder app with visual tweaks

The stable version of Android 13 QPR1 isn't expected to reach Pixel devices until December. Thankfully, the recently released QPR1 Beta 1 has shed light on some new additions to the software, including a Face Unlock option, while also revealing camera details of the upcoming Pixel foldable which is rumored to break cover in 2023. We're now coming across another change with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 pertaining to the Pixel Recorder app.
Apple Insider

Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7

Apple has released the seventhmacOS Ventura developer beta for testers.
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 👉 New Pixel Tablet details

The Pixel Tablet dock, Samsung throws shade at Apple, paid YouTube courses, and Steve Jobs' daughter's sick burn. 👑 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was obviously a historic day with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, but we’re here to talk about tech news, and there’s never a shortage of that!
Phone Arena

Google video shows you how to get better battery life on your Pixel

With some Pixel users praising the Android 13 update for giving their phones improved battery life and others complaining about the battery drain that they are suffering through since installing the latest Android build, we did some rummaging and discovered what some of you might find a helpful video released by Google called "Get the most from your battery life." Many of you might already know some of the recommendations made on this video by Google, but some of you might be about to learn something.
