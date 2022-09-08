Read full article on original website
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Apple Insider
iTunes album syncing seems broken, any fix?
Bought an EP a few months back. Good stuff. Couple months later I bought the follow-up full album and it has 2 tracks from the EP on it. All should be okay, right? Because Apple knows the tracks are the same. And they do know, kind of. But they don't *really* know how to deal with it, because my full album shows up with tracks 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11....
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed — and two of the fouriPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities.
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Bose takes on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with its best-ever noise-cancelling earphones
US AUDIO GIANT Bose has taken the wraps off a new pair of in-ear headphones with the most powerful noise-cancelling tech you’ve ever heard. At an event in New York on Thursday, the firm unveiled the QuietComfort Earbuds II, taking on Apple, who just launched the AirPods Pro 2.
This AI art-generated woman is freaking out the internet
Meet Loab, an imagined woman painted by an AI that has been haunting people all over the internet with her gaunt features and consistently ghoulish scenarios. AI generated art is a little creepy anyway, but to find the same face staring back at you in increasingly nasty settings is, frankly, horrifying.
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
CNBC
Google spins out secret hi-speed telecom project called Aalyria, and keeps stake in startup
Aalyria, Google's latest spinout, says it "radically" improves satellite communications, Wi-Fi on planes and ships and cellular connectivity. Alphabet said it transferred almost a decade's worth of tech, IP, patents, office space and other assets to Aalyria earlier this year. The startup has secured an $8.7 million government defense contract.
TMZ.com
Steve Jobs' Daughter Says New iPhone 14 Is Same As Older Version
If there's anyone Apple might wanna impress, it's Steve Jobs' daughter, but the fact is she's far from blown away by the new iPhone ... which she thinks is pretty much the same as the previous edition. Eve Jobs, daughter of Steve and Laurene Powell Jobs, reacted to Apple's Wednesday...
New app tells you when Google tracks your data – how to delete your activity
A NEW app can notify you whenever Google tracks your data – here's what you need to know. Dubbed Googerteller, the app will alert users whenever Google is tracking their information. Google can track things like your search history, your mobile device's location, the ads you view, the videos...
Google remixes its Material You take on the YouTube Music icon
Got an Android device with Material You theming? Are your playlists a priority? Perhaps you noticed something a little bit off with your home screen this past week. You might not have been able to pin it down at first, but if you use YouTube Music for your listening pleasure, we can say it's a change that happened.
ZDNet
eSIM vs. SIM: What's the difference?
With the news that Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is dropping the SIM card slot in favor of eSIM technology, you may be wondering what that means. What's the difference between an eSIM and a physical SIM, and why does it matter?. SIM stands for Subscriber Identity Module, the technology that...
yankodesign.com
These TWS Earbuds will translate any language in real-time without connecting to the internet
Now in its third iteration, the Timekettle M3 aims at nailing the three features that make TWS Earbuds such a revolutionary product – Wireless Audio for music/calls, Active Noice Cancelation for the best listening experience, and probably the M3’s most impressive tidbit – Real-time Audio Translation, that too, while offline.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 contains an updated Pixel Recorder app with visual tweaks
The stable version of Android 13 QPR1 isn't expected to reach Pixel devices until December. Thankfully, the recently released QPR1 Beta 1 has shed light on some new additions to the software, including a Face Unlock option, while also revealing camera details of the upcoming Pixel foldable which is rumored to break cover in 2023. We're now coming across another change with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 pertaining to the Pixel Recorder app.
Apple Insider
Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released the seventhmacOS Ventura developer beta for testers. The newest betas can be picked up via the...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👉 New Pixel Tablet details
The Pixel Tablet dock, Samsung throws shade at Apple, paid YouTube courses, and Steve Jobs' daughter's sick burn. 👑 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was obviously a historic day with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, but we’re here to talk about tech news, and there’s never a shortage of that!
Phone Arena
Google video shows you how to get better battery life on your Pixel
With some Pixel users praising the Android 13 update for giving their phones improved battery life and others complaining about the battery drain that they are suffering through since installing the latest Android build, we did some rummaging and discovered what some of you might find a helpful video released by Google called "Get the most from your battery life." Many of you might already know some of the recommendations made on this video by Google, but some of you might be about to learn something.
This money-saving Microsoft Edge update might finally motivate you to switch from Google Chrome
Microsoft is working on a Wallet function for its Chromium-based Edge web browser that could deliver users some serious savings. Microsoft Edge has long been available with a tool that offers to securely save your payment card information, like the 16-digit card number, expiry date, and even the CVV code.
