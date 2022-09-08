ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Nearly 900 wildlife species in Virginia are vulnerable, but a federal bill could help protect them

By Katie King, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
A maternal colony of Rafinesque's big-eared bats cling to the ceiling of an old gas station. Federal funds could help build bat towers — wooden structures where they can roost. Steve Earley / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The ecosystem is like a game of Jenga.

Each species is a building block, and every time a piece is removed, the tower gets a little weaker, said Scott Klopfer, who heads the state chapter of The Wildlife Society, an international nonprofit that advocates for wildlife conservation.

“It’s important to preserve each and every one of our species — if we pull out too many, the whole tower is going to fall eventually,” he said.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has identified 883 species in the state that are vulnerable due to poaching, habitat loss or climate change. With limited funding, there’s only so much the agency can do to help. But a federal bill would provide a massive annual boost to help Virginia and other states nationwide protect at-risk wildlife.

“It would be a game changer,” said Becky Gwynn, the department’s deputy director.

The legislation would set aside roughly $1.3 billion annually to be divvied up among state wildlife agencies. Gwynn said Virginia’s cut would be about $22.5 million — which amounts to one-third of the department’s budget — with 15% earmarked for protecting vulnerable species. This includes endangered animals that face the greatest risk, as well as others threatened to a lesser degree.

With additional money, Gwynn said the agency could boost educational outreach, expand habitat restoration efforts, increase research and tracking and bring on more law enforcement officers to combat illegal wildlife trade.

In Hampton Roads, the box turtle, black-banded sunfish and the Rafinesque’s big-eared bat are among species that could benefit.

The box turtle used to be abundant, Gwynn said, but real estate development in the region has destroyed much of its woodland habitat. It’s also a target for poachers.

“It’s surprising to learn that a box turtle on the black market can command $2,500,” she said. “But there are other cultures that use them for medicinal purposes or for food.”

The box turtle serves a variety of roles in the local ecosystem, Gwynn said.

It’s a food source for some predators, its excrement helps with seed dispersal and it consumes various vegetation, preventing some plants from becoming too abundant.

The big-eared bat also struggles with habitat loss in Hampton Roads, Gwynn said. They need space from humans, but development has made finding solitude more difficult.

“We are concerned about the bats being disturbed in the winter when they are hibernating,” she said, adding that disruptions cause the bats to expend energy and deplete their fat reserves.

Additional money could help the department build bat towers, wooden structures where bats can roost.

Gwynn said the black-banded sunfish is dwindling due to declining water quality. With more funding, the department could expand its fish hatcheries and release more back into the water to bolster the existing population.

And there’s hundreds of other animals across the state that could benefit from support: The black-crowned night heron is losing breeding grounds to sea level rise; the Ashton cuckoo bumble bee is threatened by climate change and insecticide use, and a variety of freshwater mussels are declining in southwestern Virginia.

Although many species and habitats in the state are facing serious threats, a local environmental advocacy group believes there’s a lack of awareness among many residents and legislators.

“I don’t think they fully understand,” said Skip Stiles, executive director of Wetlands Watch, a Norfolk-based nonprofit that works to preserve and restore wetlands. “It poses a grave threat.”

Stiles said about half of the wetlands in Hampton Roads have been lost “from the time when (the first settlers) showed up to the present.”

“If this bill means there’s more money for habitat restoration, we are all for it,” he said.

Klopfer, who describes himself as a reluctant optimistic, said he’s hopeful the legislation will be signed into law. He added it was encouraging to see the bill had garnered some bipartisan support.

“It really needs to be passed,” he said. “This is our single best chance on the horizon to make this happen.”

The legislation was passed by the House of Representatives and by a Senate committee. It now needs to be brought before the full Senate for a vote.

In a statement to The Virginian-Pilot, Sen. Tim Kaine said the measure has his support.

“Our wildlife are integral to the unique biodiversity of Virginia, the traditions of Tribal communities, and the vitality of our local economies,” he said. “That’s why we must do all that we can to ensure that our fish and wildlife will be around for future generations of Virginians to enjoy.”

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com

