US News and World Report
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Frequent blood donors don’t need to worry about iron deficiency harming their health, new research shows. Even though about 35% of donors can become iron deficient after repeated blood donations, researchers have found that this produces no harmful effects on either the quality of donated blood or the well-being of frequent donors.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker is expanding her presence in the wellness category with a new brand. On Monday, the reality TV star and entrepreneur announced she is releasing her latest brand, called Lemme, on Sept. 27. The brand specializes in vitamins and supplements, first launching with three products. More from WWDCelebrities at Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW PresentationInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert “After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day,” Kardashian Barker said...
