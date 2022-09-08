Kourtney Kardashian Barker is expanding her presence in the wellness category with a new brand. On Monday, the reality TV star and entrepreneur announced she is releasing her latest brand, called Lemme, on Sept. 27. The brand specializes in vitamins and supplements, first launching with three products. More from WWDCelebrities at Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW PresentationInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert “After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking every day,” Kardashian Barker said...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO