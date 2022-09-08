Read full article on original website
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
We Have To Thank Ohio For The Microwavable Dinner
If it weren't for the frozen dinner section of the local Meijer, I don't think I'd survive. My life can move at a pretty fast pace sometimes, so dinner in 5 minutes from the microwave is practically a necessity for this job. That being said, I recently found out I...
How Old Do Kids Need To Be To Ride In Front Seat In Michigan?
The debate at our house recently comes from my 9 year old son. It has to do with his ability to ride in the front seat as a passenger. When I was a kid I started riding in the front seat when I was 5. I haven't told my son that yet because his response would be, "you did it when you were a kid!". Yes, I did it as a child, however, Michigan laws suggest otherwise.
5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years
Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
Michiganders Are Trying to Sell Their Cars More Than Any Other State
The importance of vehicle sales and sky-high prices for both new and used cars is not going unnoticed. With so many people trying to get by on whatever they have, it's no surprise that many are turning to selling things that could net large amounts of money in one swipe.
Michigan Makes Top Five List Of Best States To Retire In America
According to Forbes, the average of retirement in the United States is 63. After working your entire life you want to spend your golden years in a place that you love and luckily Michiganders don't have to move if they want to retire in one of the best states in America.
Early Education In Michigan Is Changing And On The Rise With Transitional Programs
Early education programs have been more vital in recent years than they have been in the past. Due to the restrictions in the classroom from Covid-19, children entering school systems have been given a disadvantage when it comes to classroom socializing and learning. While not all states offer programs to help ease these students in, Michigan has offered a Young 5’s program for decades.
105-Year-Old Ohio Man’s Secret to Long Life is Bologna Sandwiches
He's lived an incredible life and isn't done yet, thanks to bologna sandwiches. For the most part, doctors will tell you that there's no secret to living a long healthy life. They will tell you to exercise, eat healthily and reduce stress. Frank Mekina, who just turned 105 years old last Tuesday, September 6th, credits a mixture of meats and wine with his longevity according to WKYC,
5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops
I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
Someone Dumped a Goldfish in Lake Erie and Now It’s a Foot Long
During a recent fish survey in Lake Erie, a footlong goldfish was netted that someone had released into the water. You would think this would go without saying but for those in the cheap seats, DON'T DUMP YOUR PET FISH INTO LAKES AND RIVERS. Most pet fish are not native...
Major Michigan Work Zones Remaining Active Over Labor Day Weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is pausing its work and relaxing travel restrictions on more than half of its projects statewide over this long Labor Day Weekend in an effort to boost safety and lessen congestion, but most of the state's major construction zones will remain in place. From...
Cash for Pine Cones? Yup. That’s a Thing in Northern Michigan
If you're in Northern Michigan or Michigan's UP, you could be raking in some extra cash for collecting pine cones. This feels like it should be an Onion article but, it's very real. The Pinecone Picking Program kicks off in September. What...Are You Even Talking About?. Posted on Facebook by...
Why is Jesus Inside a Dinosaur at This Michigan Attraction?
Let me make this clear: yes, I will be poking fun at this a bit but, I am genuinely looking for an explanation. A video out of Ossineke, Michigan has gone viral with over one million views after it shows what appears to be a portrait of Jesus inside a dinosaur statue.
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Who's got the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas?. If you're like me, you never get sick of eating juicy cheeseburgers. With so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan, we're looking for your favorites. You can use the form below to nominate your favorite now. Nominations will run until Wednesday, September 7th. Then you will be able to vote daily between September 7th through Tuesday, September 20th.
Hate Long Lines at the Mackinac Bridge: Blame Credit Card Users?
If you've ever attempted to cross the Mackinac Bridge on a busy weekend in the summer, you'll remember the very long lines that drivers often have to deal with to pay the toll to cross between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Maybe that fact would cause you to give the...
Breaking The Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Michigan
According to Wikipedia, Dumpster diving is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. I've heard about people making side money by finding things thrown in dumpsters and selling them to other people. But when it...
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
