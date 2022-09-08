ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
K102.5

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
K102.5

We Have To Thank Ohio For The Microwavable Dinner

If it weren't for the frozen dinner section of the local Meijer, I don't think I'd survive. My life can move at a pretty fast pace sometimes, so dinner in 5 minutes from the microwave is practically a necessity for this job. That being said, I recently found out I...
OHIO STATE
K102.5

How Old Do Kids Need To Be To Ride In Front Seat In Michigan?

The debate at our house recently comes from my 9 year old son. It has to do with his ability to ride in the front seat as a passenger. When I was a kid I started riding in the front seat when I was 5. I haven't told my son that yet because his response would be, "you did it when you were a kid!". Yes, I did it as a child, however, Michigan laws suggest otherwise.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Vermont State
K102.5

5 West Michigan Tattoo Shops That Opened in the Last Two Years

Recent news of a newly opened tattoo shop in the Portage area made me realize...I've been completely out of the loop!. As someone with tattoos (and always looking to get more), it was surprising that the opening of a new shop went under my radar. Especially one that is local to me. However, upon further investigation, it turns out that there are several shops that have opened recently and I completely missed it.
PORTAGE, MI
K102.5

Early Education In Michigan Is Changing And On The Rise With Transitional Programs

Early education programs have been more vital in recent years than they have been in the past. Due to the restrictions in the classroom from Covid-19, children entering school systems have been given a disadvantage when it comes to classroom socializing and learning. While not all states offer programs to help ease these students in, Michigan has offered a Young 5’s program for decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Travel Info#Linus Hiking#Outdoor Info#What To Do#West Michigan#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Coastline#Upper Peninsula
K102.5

105-Year-Old Ohio Man’s Secret to Long Life is Bologna Sandwiches

He's lived an incredible life and isn't done yet, thanks to bologna sandwiches. For the most part, doctors will tell you that there's no secret to living a long healthy life. They will tell you to exercise, eat healthily and reduce stress. Frank Mekina, who just turned 105 years old last Tuesday, September 6th, credits a mixture of meats and wine with his longevity according to WKYC,
OHIO STATE
K102.5

5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops

I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
K102.5

Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Who's got the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas?. If you're like me, you never get sick of eating juicy cheeseburgers. With so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan, we're looking for your favorites. You can use the form below to nominate your favorite now. Nominations will run until Wednesday, September 7th. Then you will be able to vote daily between September 7th through Tuesday, September 20th.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
K102.5

Breaking The Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Michigan

According to Wikipedia, Dumpster diving is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. I've heard about people making side money by finding things thrown in dumpsters and selling them to other people. But when it...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned

Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
DETROIT, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy