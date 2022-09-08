ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for Sept. 12, 2022

A memorial graveside service and burial for Madison E. Mitchell, 28, of Sedalia, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Graveside service for Jack William Wadkins, 83, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept....
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in Cole County Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia

Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BIDS FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLES

The Sedalia City Council awarded bids for several emergency vehicles during its meeting on Tuesday, September 6. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says its important for the police department to have reliable vehicles. Shaw said the city has been buying used vehicles with about 40,000 miles from the Missouri State Highway...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s

On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Family Injured in JoCo Crash

A Concordia family was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 17-year-old male from Nelson, began turning left onto E Highway, traveling into the path of a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 38-year-old David M. Reed of Concordia, on Highway 23, just before 9:30 p.m.
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE OFFICERS CLEARED IN MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SHOOTING IN SEDALIA

Sedalia Police Officers involved in a shooting with a man on May 29 were cleared of any wrong doing. According to the Sedalia Police, officers responded to the 700 block of West Broadway from a report of a man with a gun. After officers arrived they discovered that Masen Moore was wanted on a number of felony warrants and a felony parole violation. This would have prohibited Moore from possessing a gun.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For September 9, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday afternoon, the Sedalia Police Department took a report of someone violating an order of protection in the 1200 block of South Stewart. After investigation, charges are being requested against the suspect. Sedalia Police initiated a traffic stop on a...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Is Yelp Right, Are These the Top 5 Steak Places In Sedalia?

You can find a ranking and user reviews for almost anything these days. Are you looking for a new power tool? Someone's reviewed it. Want to make sure you pick a great hotel? Just check out Expedia, Trip Advisor, or one of the many hotel review and booking sites. When it comes to restaurants, lots of people love Yelp. So I thought I'd see what Yelp's top five places to get a steak in Sedalia are and if we agree with them. Let's get to it.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Jeff City Man Dies in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO

A Jefferson City man died Wednesday in a personal watercraft accident that occurred at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2011 Kawasaki personal watercraft, operated by 62-year-old Russell J. Rauba of Jefferson City, was at the five-mile maker on the main channel of the lake just after noon, when the Kawasaki hit a wave and became airborne. Rauba impacted the vessel upon landing, then slid off the personal watercraft and lost consciousness.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 9, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of September 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 30000 block of Boonville Road for a call about shots fired. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated he heard a number of shots being fired in or around his residence. The victim later located one round that had entered the residence, and was lodged in the upstairs ceiling, damaging the ceiling and woodwork. There are no suspects at the time of the report. No other damage was located at the time of the call.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT

A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
