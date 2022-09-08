Read full article on original website
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
Funeral Announcements for Sept. 12, 2022
A memorial graveside service and burial for Madison E. Mitchell, 28, of Sedalia, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Graveside service for Jack William Wadkins, 83, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept....
KCTV 5
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m.
Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia
Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BIDS FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLES
The Sedalia City Council awarded bids for several emergency vehicles during its meeting on Tuesday, September 6. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says its important for the police department to have reliable vehicles. Shaw said the city has been buying used vehicles with about 40,000 miles from the Missouri State Highway...
Third Ward Councilman Richardson Resigns From Sedalia Council
Sedalia City Council members and staff said farewell to Third Ward Councilman Lucas Richardson Tuesday night after he announced his resignation from Council, due to him moving out of the City Limits. Mayor Andrew Dawson paid tribute to Richardson by presenting him with a plaque and some glowing remarks. City...
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Concordia Family Injured in JoCo Crash
A Concordia family was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 17-year-old male from Nelson, began turning left onto E Highway, traveling into the path of a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 38-year-old David M. Reed of Concordia, on Highway 23, just before 9:30 p.m.
SEDALIA POLICE OFFICERS CLEARED IN MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SHOOTING IN SEDALIA
Sedalia Police Officers involved in a shooting with a man on May 29 were cleared of any wrong doing. According to the Sedalia Police, officers responded to the 700 block of West Broadway from a report of a man with a gun. After officers arrived they discovered that Masen Moore was wanted on a number of felony warrants and a felony parole violation. This would have prohibited Moore from possessing a gun.
Summer’s Pharmacy Hosting Sensory-Inclusive Vaccination Event
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has partnered with Kulture City and Summer's Pharmacy to hold a sensory-inclusive vaccination event on Friday, September 16 in Sedalia and Warrensburg. Vicky Davidson, executive director for the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council is quoted in the MDHSS release as saying, "We are...
Sedalia Police Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday afternoon, the Sedalia Police Department took a report of someone violating an order of protection in the 1200 block of South Stewart. After investigation, charges are being requested against the suspect. Sedalia Police initiated a traffic stop on a...
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting
Charges have been dropped against a man accused of taking part in a shootout at the Bagnell Dam strip last summer. The post Charges dropped against suspect in Lake of the Ozarks shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Is Yelp Right, Are These the Top 5 Steak Places In Sedalia?
You can find a ranking and user reviews for almost anything these days. Are you looking for a new power tool? Someone's reviewed it. Want to make sure you pick a great hotel? Just check out Expedia, Trip Advisor, or one of the many hotel review and booking sites. When it comes to restaurants, lots of people love Yelp. So I thought I'd see what Yelp's top five places to get a steak in Sedalia are and if we agree with them. Let's get to it.
Jeff City Man Dies in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday in a personal watercraft accident that occurred at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2011 Kawasaki personal watercraft, operated by 62-year-old Russell J. Rauba of Jefferson City, was at the five-mile maker on the main channel of the lake just after noon, when the Kawasaki hit a wave and became airborne. Rauba impacted the vessel upon landing, then slid off the personal watercraft and lost consciousness.
Judge: Greitens Case Sent To Texas Partly To Limit Publicity
The judge in the child custody case involving former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ruled that it should move to Texas because his two sons now spend most of their time there, and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny, according to a court document obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of September 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 30000 block of Boonville Road for a call about shots fired. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated he heard a number of shots being fired in or around his residence. The victim later located one round that had entered the residence, and was lodged in the upstairs ceiling, damaging the ceiling and woodwork. There are no suspects at the time of the report. No other damage was located at the time of the call.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
