Queens, NY

omahanews.net

Mastermind of naval bribery scandal escapes arrest in California

SAN DIEGO, California: A Malaysian businessman involved in a major U.S. Navy bribery scandal has escaped house arrest by cutting off his monitoring anklet, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Citing the U.S. Marshal's office, the newspaper reported that ahead of his impending sentencing, Leonard Glenn Francis, popularly known as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
qchron.com

With video: shooter sought

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man wanted for firing gunshots at a crowd in Glendale in the early morning hours of Sept. 5. Police said the incident took place at 1:24 a.m. near the intersection of 84th Street and Myrtle Avenue when the man fired multiple times in the direction of a group gathered nearby. No one was hit.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

NYPD: 4 men injured after stabbing each other in Brooklyn

Police say four men were sent to the hospital after stabbing each other Friday night in Brooklyn. They say the stabbings took place on the corner of New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Avenue. News 12 was told all four of the men were sent to Maimonides Medical Center and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC San Diego

Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot 16-Year-Old in Mission Bay

San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old in Mission Bay Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight during an alcohol-filled teen party, police said. Investigators said someone fired three shots hitting a 16-year-old in the arm. After the shooting, everyone ran and left the area, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego

09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.

