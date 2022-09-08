Read full article on original website
omahanews.net
Mastermind of naval bribery scandal escapes arrest in California
SAN DIEGO, California: A Malaysian businessman involved in a major U.S. Navy bribery scandal has escaped house arrest by cutting off his monitoring anklet, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. Citing the U.S. Marshal's office, the newspaper reported that ahead of his impending sentencing, Leonard Glenn Francis, popularly known as...
Who killed Maria Cortes? Investigators search for new leads 30-years later
Investigators continue searching for answers 30 years after a mother was found killed in a Mission Valley field.
qchron.com
With video: shooter sought
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man wanted for firing gunshots at a crowd in Glendale in the early morning hours of Sept. 5. Police said the incident took place at 1:24 a.m. near the intersection of 84th Street and Myrtle Avenue when the man fired multiple times in the direction of a group gathered nearby. No one was hit.
2 victims killed in South Bay shooting identified
Chula Vista police on Thursday released the identities of the two gunshot victims who died after their pickup truck crashed into a parked van while fleeing a shooting.
News 12
NYPD: 4 men injured after stabbing each other in Brooklyn
Police say four men were sent to the hospital after stabbing each other Friday night in Brooklyn. They say the stabbings took place on the corner of New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Avenue. News 12 was told all four of the men were sent to Maimonides Medical Center and are...
NBC San Diego
Police Searching for Suspect Who Shot 16-Year-Old in Mission Bay
San Diego Police are looking for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old in Mission Bay Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight during an alcohol-filled teen party, police said. Investigators said someone fired three shots hitting a 16-year-old in the arm. After the shooting, everyone ran and left the area, police said.
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
KPBS
Gun shop owner convicted of firearms sales involving former San Diego County Sheriff's deputy
A San Diego gun store owner was convicted by a federal jury this week of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff's Captain Marco Garmo in his side business of unlawful firearms sales. Giovanni "Gio" Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three...
onscene.tv
SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego
09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
