Merriam-Webster adds ‘yeet,’ ‘sus,’ ‘pumpkin spice’ to dictionary

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

( WXIN ) — “My pumpkin spice latte tasted sus, so I yeeted it across the room.”

Confused by that sentence?

Look the words up in Merriam-Webster.

Pumpkin spice ,” “ sus ,” and “ yeet ” are among 370 words newly added to the iconic dictionary. While pumpkin spice is self-explanatory, “sus” and “yeet” may need some context.

“Sus” is short for suspicious or suspect, and “yeet” is slang for throw.

Slang terms make up a large part of the new entries, and words associated with the business and technological world (“ shrinkflation ” and “ metaverse “) and healthcare (“ subvariant ” and “ booster dose “) were also included.

sponcon : content posted usually by an influencer on social media that looks like a typical post but for which the poster has been paid to advertise a product or service

Merriam-Webster

Merriam-Webster says its criteria for adding words is their sustained and widespread use.

Some of the latest terms are widely seen across social media, including “ virtue signaling ,” which means to publicly show support for social and political issues without taking any effective actions.

You’ve also likely seen “ sponcon ” while scrolling through social media. That’s when an influencer is paid to advertise a product or service in a post.

“Pumpkin spice” was not the only food term to make the cut. Sushi lovers might recognize “ omakase ,” which refers to a series of sushi selections according to the chef’s choice. Another new entry, “ m ojo ,” is defined as a sauce, marinade or seasoning that is usually composed primarily of olive oil, garlic, citrus juice, and spices (such as black pepper and cumin).

A word you may remember from your childhood is also being welcomed into the dictionary. A “ cootie catcher ” is “a child’s toy that consists of paper folded into four pyramid-shaped parts that are manipulated by the fingers to open and close with each part having a flap that can be unfolded to reveal an answer to one’s question about the future.”

You can see more of the featured new words here .

