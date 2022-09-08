It’s no secret that the Chicago Blackhawks are not expected to be good this season. Usually, when negative assumptions surround a team before a season, it can be tough for fans to find positives, especially knowing the team lost some fan-favorite players like Alex DeBrincat. But while the Blackhawks might not have the talent they did last season, the upside is that this season will give other players a chance to shine. Some players could thrive in that environment and become the “X-factors,” and the Hawks have plenty of candidates.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO