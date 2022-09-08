Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Blackhawks Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
It’s no secret that the Chicago Blackhawks are not expected to be good this season. Usually, when negative assumptions surround a team before a season, it can be tough for fans to find positives, especially knowing the team lost some fan-favorite players like Alex DeBrincat. But while the Blackhawks might not have the talent they did last season, the upside is that this season will give other players a chance to shine. Some players could thrive in that environment and become the “X-factors,” and the Hawks have plenty of candidates.
NHL
Canucks Sign Defenceman Danny DeKeyser to PTO
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has signed defenceman Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout contract. DeKeyser, 32, played 59 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season, recording 11 points (0-11-11) and 26 penalty minutes. He ranked second on the Red Wings in blocked shots (102) and fifth among defencemen in hits (49) while averaging 18:30 in time on ice.
NHL
BLOG: Campbell getting comfortable in new Oilers surroundings
EDMONTON, AB - Goaltender Jack Campbell hasn't even been a resident of Edmonton for a week, but the city already feels like home. The 30-year-old is coming into his first season of manning the crease for the Oilers after penning a five-year, $25-million-dollar contract on the first day of Free Agency and making the decision to swap the hockey hotbed of Toronto for another in Oil Country.
NHL
Canadiens announce 2022 Rookie Camp roster
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens announced on Sunday the roster for the 2022 Rookie Camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 14 with medicals and physical testing at the Bell Sports Complex. The roster features 28 players: 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. Eighteen players were drafted by the Canadiens, including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Former NHL goalie Darling finds new career in stand-up comedy
For Scott Darling, retirement as an NHL player was not an easy transition. "I got depressed when I retired," the 33-year-old former goalie told SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Thursday. "I was depressed for six months; I didn't know what to do with my life. You live this regimented life for so long and then it's gone and you're like, 'What do I do, what do I do?' I had to figure out something to get me out of bed in the morning."
markerzone.com
BRYAN BICKELL GOES INTO DETAIL OVER M.S. DIAGNOSIS, RETIREMENT
Bryan Bickell's career was suddenly cut short when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November 2016. After winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, he retired at the age of 31. He joined Dan O'Toole and opened up about the first signs of the ailment and how it ultimately ended his playing career.
NHL
Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Information
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, in partnership with Bally Sports South, today announced the team's television broadcasters and broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season. Bally Sports South will carry 71 of the Hurricanes' 82 regular-season games in 2021-22. Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy will again lead the Bally Sports South broadcast team this season. Maniscalco enters his third full season handling play-by-play duties, while Tracy, a former professional goaltender, will provide analysis in his 24th year in the broadcast booth. Former Hurricanes forward Shane Willis will also return to Hurricanes LIVE, the network's pre- and post-game flagship show, in his 10th year as an analyst.
NHL
Maven's Memories Presents Stan's Fans: Pam Bialkin
There are no official records for "Youngest Islanders Fan Ever," but if such a title existed, Pam Bialkin, a tax accountant from Wantagh, would be a likely contender. "When I was just a toddler," Pam remembers, "I became my dad's hockey buddy. Whether it was sitting at home watching together with him or going with him to games, that was the start of my love and passion for this team."
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Penguins Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
Eleven giveaways and three theme nights highlight the Pittsburgh Penguins' promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season at PPG Paints Arena, it was announced today. Fans will have the chance to take home a Camo Hat presented by 84 Lumber on November 5 as part of Military Appreciation Night, a Travel Backpack presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on November 15 as part of the Penguins' Hockey Fights Cancer Night, a Wall Banner featuring Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang presented by PPG on January 13 and a Reversible Bucket Hat presented by PPG on April 11 as part of Fan Appreciation Night.
NHL
Notebook: Red Wings, Rasmussen raise awareness about childhood cancer
The Detroit Red Wings continue to shine a light on cancer treatment and research. On Thursday night, Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen stopped by Walled Lake Northern High School in Commerce Township, Mich., for the varsity girls volleyball Gold Out game between Walled Lake Northern and Kettering High School to help kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, as part of the American Cancer Society Gold Together Champions Michigan campaign, presented by the Detroit Red Wings Foundation.
Comments / 0