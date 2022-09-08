Read full article on original website
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish grows to 7,600 acres; evacuations, road closures remain in effect
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 7,600 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents of Index, according...
whatcom-news.com
NWCAA: Some Whatcom County areas could be spared the worse of the wildfire smoke
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) issued an air quality forecast this morning, Saturday, September 10th, in line with their current Stage 1 air quality burn ban in Island, Skagit and Whatcom Counties. Air quality is forecast Saturday to be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
Seattle's air quality is among the worst in the world
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality put it among the worst major cities in the world Saturday night, according to IQ Air, which tracks levels across the globe. The air quality in the city reached an "unhealthy" rating of 190 at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. "Unhealthy" air quality levels range between 150-200 before reaching "very unhealthy" from 201-300, according to IQ Air. An air quality level over 300 is considered hazardous.
Residents west of Index told to disregard incorrect evacuation alert amid Bolt Creek fire
INDEX, Wash. — Residents in multiple communities west of Index received an incorrect wildfire emergency evacuation alert on their phones Saturday causing confusion as the Bolt Creek fire continues to burn. Residents in communities including Duvall, Bothell and Everett received the alert that read in part "Evacuation alert for...
KIMA TV
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle in for smoky, hot stretch, but it won’t last long
Northeasterly winds are expected to bring some low-level smoke into the Puget Sound region Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The smoke from Eastern Washington and southern British Columbia is not expected to last for long; onshore winds from the Pacific Ocean will likely start scouring it out by Sunday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. However, it is expected to affect air quality Friday and Saturday.
Smoke moves into Western Washington with poor air quality expected to persist into weekend
SEATTLE — Wildfires to the north and east are bringing smoke and hazy skies to the Puget Sound region, and windy conditions and hot weather are raising concerns of high fire danger this weekend. Fires are burning in the North Cascades, British Columbia, Southwest Washington, and Eastern Washington. Warm...
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo
LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
Tri-City Herald
Fall may feel like winter this year. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘frosty fall’ for WA
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw many areas of Washington record some of their hottest summer...
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
q13fox.com
Did you feel it? 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Poulsbo
POULSBO, Wash. - A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Poulsbo early Thursday morning. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said the quake happened at 1:08 a.m. and was 8.62 miles north-northwest. There have been no reports of damage. If you felt it, PNSN is asking people to fill out a Did...
