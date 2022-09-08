ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

KOMO News

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle's air quality is among the worst in the world

SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality put it among the worst major cities in the world Saturday night, according to IQ Air, which tracks levels across the globe. The air quality in the city reached an "unhealthy" rating of 190 at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. "Unhealthy" air quality levels range between 150-200 before reaching "very unhealthy" from 201-300, according to IQ Air. An air quality level over 300 is considered hazardous.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Here's what we know

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video playing originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 9. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight when it crashed on Sept. 4. Here's what we know about the victims on board, what led...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle in for smoky, hot stretch, but it won’t last long

Northeasterly winds are expected to bring some low-level smoke into the Puget Sound region Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. The smoke from Eastern Washington and southern British Columbia is not expected to last for long; onshore winds from the Pacific Ocean will likely start scouring it out by Sunday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. However, it is expected to affect air quality Friday and Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
POULSBO, WA
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Did you feel it? 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. - A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Poulsbo early Thursday morning. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said the quake happened at 1:08 a.m. and was 8.62 miles north-northwest. There have been no reports of damage. If you felt it, PNSN is asking people to fill out a Did...
POULSBO, WA

