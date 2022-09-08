ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s highlights: North Carolina Courage 5, Racing 1

Saturday's highlights: North Carolina Courage 5, Racing 1

Highlights from Racing's loss at North Carolina.
Björkegren after North Carolina loss: ‘We can’t finish like we did’

Björkegren after North Carolina loss: 'We can't finish like we did'

Racing Louisville FC coach Kim Björkegren discusses his team's 5-1 loss to the North Carolina Courage on Saturday in a postgame press conference.
