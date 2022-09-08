Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
DSU receives NSF funds for innovation
Dakota State University in Madison is one of seven regional institutions named as a recipient of a fourteen-million dollar Innovation Corps (or I-Corps) grant. The consortium includes North Dakota State University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, DSU, South Dakota State University, University of North Dakota, University of Wyoming, and University of Nebraska-Omaha. Dakota State’s portion will be more than 793-thousand dollars for the five years.
amazingmadison.com
City appoints engineering firm to serve as City Engineer
The Madison City Commission has appointed an engineering firm to serve as the City Engineer. During their meeting this week, commissioners approved a resolution appointing Banner Associates as the engineering firm that will serve as City Engineer. The resolution states that Weston Blasius with Banner will be designated as City Engineer and Pat Carey as Assistant City Engineer.
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Get Back to .500 with Win Last Night
It took four sets, but the Madison Bulldogs were able to even up their record last night with a 3-1 match win over the Lennox Orioles. Madison’s record improved to 5-5 on the season after the victory. Lennox was able to keep it close against Madison throughout the match,...
amazingmadison.com
Bulldogs Lose a Close One Last Night to the Trojans
A big second half from the Bulldogs proved to not be enough last night when the West Central Trojans came up to beat the Madison Bulldogs 28-25. Bulldogs went into halftime down 14-7, and came out hot in the second half before cooling off. Trojans QB Justin Zirpel scored the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amazingmadison.com
City commission receives update on ongoing water system improvement projects
Madison City Commissioners received an update on the water system improvement projects going on currently in the city during their meeting earlier this week. Weston Blasius with Banner Associates, who now serves as the City Engineer, told commissioners that the multiple phases of these projects, being completed partially with Rural Development funding, overall are 75-percent complete.
Comments / 0