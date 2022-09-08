Read full article on original website
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and exited the north edge of Westville Road. The left front corner of the Hummer then struck a large tree. After impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees in a counterclockwise direction until coming to a final rest off the roadway. The Hummer caught fire post impact.
WMDT.com
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not perceive these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Claymont area early Saturday morning. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers responded to the Circle K located at 698 Naamans Road, Claymont for an armed robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store and roamed around the store shopping until all customers had left. The suspect then approached an employee behind the sales counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. As the suspect walked behind the sales counter, a second employee came out from the kitchen area. The suspect displayed the gun towards the second victim and demanded him back to the kitchen. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Lane. No one was injured in this incident.
87-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash Near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place near...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle shooting leaves man hospitalized
A 25-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot in New Castle Friday night. Officers found the victim around 6:30 p.m. when they responded to a "shots fired" report on Carvel Avenue in New Castle Crossing. The victim had been shot in the leg, and was in stable condition when...
firststateupdate.com
fox29.com
2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute
NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform
Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Murder of Infant
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Keith Rawding of Magnolia, Delaware for murder following a death investigation that began earlier this week. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel were able to contact the parents of a 3-month-old child who was found deceased in his crib earlier that morning. During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that the infant’s death was a homicide. Additionally, it was discovered that the victim’s father, identified as Keith Rawding, had caused lethal trauma to his infant son on September 3, 2022.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear
At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
Details Released In Hours-Long Lancaster Standoff That Killed Female With Shot To Head: DA
A female was found dead inside of a Lancaster County home where a gunman — who was ultimately arrested — refused to back down in an hours-long standoff with police early Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said. Police were called to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road on...
State Police investigating armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Lancaster County. Gheorghe Roland, 30, of Florida, has been identified as the driver of a white/silver BMW involved in a robbery on the Unit Block of Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township. Authorities say also in the BMW...
Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others
A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Crews Responding To Shooting In Newark, Incident Not Under Control
This story has been updated. New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting that involved two of their own. On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Fairway Road, Hunters Crossing Apartments, in Newark for a domestic-related incident. The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm.
Hammonton vehicular homicide suspect back in jail after second crash
A Trenton woman indicted in a fatal Hammonton crash is back in jail after she was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month. Taquaysha Bell, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury just after 1 a.m. Aug. 19, BreakingAC first reported last month.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigating Slot Machine Damage
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident that caused substantial damage to a slot machine on the floor of the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, the agency reported Friday (Sept. 9, 2022). A suspect, not publicly identified by troopers from the Troop...
