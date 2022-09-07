ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhd.edu

Saturday, Sept. 10, UHD’s GatorServe volunteers turned out in force to revitalize

Landscaping and gardens at Northline Park as well as at Durkee and Farias Early Childhood Center elementaries as part of the National Day of Service. UHD President Loren J. Blanchard kicked off the event at the Welcome Ceremony. Speaking to the group of Gators on the spirit of volunteerism at UHD, Blanchard noted that volunteering is just part of the makeup of UHD students and alumni, including UHD alumna District H City Council Member Karla Cisneros.
HOUSTON, TX
uhd.edu

by Laura Wagner

UHD Dining Services is launching Spirit Fridays! These deals will reward Gators who show their spirit by wearing UHD gear (logo polo or T-shirt) to campus. First up: a Quesadilla Combo for $5.99, includes fries and a drink. Dress in your UHD blue and get your Combo starting Friday, Sept. 16.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy