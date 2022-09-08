Read full article on original website
Recalling 9/11 as the event marks its 21st anniversary
Twenty-one years ago, like many in the news business back then, what started as just another press day started getting squirrelly right around 8 that morning. When the the second plane hit the exactly same place, we started ripping up our pages and starting over. Ity was proof positive that your entire world change in the span of just 24 hours — still one of my all-time favorite movie quotes about reporters — The Paper, 1994 (directed by Ron Woward and starring Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, Randy Quaid and Robert Duvall)...
Shiner volleyball: Lady Comanches sweep Stockdale to continue win streak
The Lady Comanches tacked on another win and a shutout to their winning streak. Shiner defeated Stockdale 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 in a non-district tilt Friday afternoon in Shiner. The win over the Lady Brahmas was the Lady Comanches ninth straight win to that point, having last tasted defeat in the Cuero Tournament. A total of five kills from Rylee Vancura, Julie Ivy and Chelsea Whiddon and a…
City lowers tax rate, adopts budget
Hallettsville City Council approved a 7.3% year-over-year decrease in the tax rate and adopted the 2022-2023 budget during their Sept. 6 meeting. Council set the 2022 tax rate at $0.2742 per $100 of property valuation, down for the second consecutive year. The rate passed 4-0 in the absence of Councilperson Place 3 Trent Skelton.
