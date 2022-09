GAINESVILLE — With three seconds remaining in the first half of Louisiana’s game against Ohio on Sept. 16 last year, Billy Napier called for the Ragin’ Cajuns to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with three seconds remaining in the second quarter of a contest his team led 14-7 as opposed to just attempting a field goal. Louisiana scored.

