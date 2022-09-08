ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Game time, TV details released for MSU-Kentucky matchup at Champions Classic

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spartans fans can officially plan out their evening for Nov. 15.

The Champions Classic released game times and TV details on Wednesday, with Michigan State-Kentucky getting the 7 p.m. ET timeslot. The second game that pits Duke and Kansas will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both games will be televised on ESPN.

