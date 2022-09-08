Read full article on original website
Bitter Branches – “50ft Queenie” (PJ Harvey Cover)
Last year, the awesomely misanthropic New Jersey hardcore greats Deadguy finally reunited, playing their first show in 24 years. The Deadguy reunion has continued, but their famously intense frontman Tim Singer also has other stuff going on. A couple of years ago, Singer got together with some other hardcore veterans to form Bitter Branches, a new band whose heavy, feverish attack shares a lot with Deadguy’s approach. Bitter Branches released their debut EP This May Hurt A Bit in 2020, and they followed it last year with a two-song single for Sub Pop. Today, Bitter Branches have shared another song, a cover of an absolute banger from PJ Harvey.
Pearl Jam Bring A Ton Of Gigaton To The Apollo
“What I’m about to say, I’m pretty damn sure they did not say to John Coltrane when he played here,” Eddie Vedder told the Apollo Theater audience five songs into Pearl Jam’s set last night. “They need us to… ‘reboot the computer.'” While technical issues were sorted out, the mezzanine sang the first verse and chorus of “Daughter” before Vedder sat down to play a tender cover of Warren Zevon’s swan song “Keep Me In Your Heart” literally unplugged. Then some more waiting. It was a 25-minute hiccup in the US fall tour kickoff from first wave grunge’s last survivors, but a short while to wait given that the concert was originally scheduled to take place two and half years ago. Plus everyone was there for free.
Paramore Share Cryptic Launch Schedule, New Song Snippet
Paramore have shared a cryptic launch schedule on their website and a new song snippet on Discord. This comes just a couple of days after the band members changed their profile pictures and wiped their official social-media profiles save for two images. At the moment, their website is basically blank, with only a list of September dates. The first date shows the launch of their new Discord channel, and yesterday’s date was labeled “wr0ng,” potentially teasing a new song title (or maybe they’re saying that fan guesses are wrong).
Livestream Afropunk Brooklyn Festival For Free On Twitch
Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 is going down this weekend — September 10-11 — in Commodore Barry Park. If you aren’t in Fort Greene, you can still watch the whole thing go down via Twitch. Performing at the 2022 fest are Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, the Roots, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, and more. Watch via Twitch below.
Phosphorescent – “Storms” (Fleetwood Mac Cover)
Throughout this year, under his longstanding Phosphorescent alias, Matthew Houck has been posting covers to the internet. The latest is a run through “Storms” from Tusk, the experimental double album Fleetwood Mac released in 1979 after taking over the world with Rumours two years earlier. Houck maintains the loose, cosmic prettiness of the Stevie Nicks original but steers it in a slightly rootsier direction. Listen below.
Mess Esque – “Liminal Space”
Two weeks ago the Australian experimental duo Mess Esque released an awesome single called “Armour Your Amor.” Today they’re back with the B-side, which is also great. “Liminal Space” has that same pleasingly deconstructed feel; Helen Franzmann’s vocals about in-between states seem to float through the music, a shambolic slow drift littered with organ drones and rattled-off bluesy guitar riffs. From Jim White’s drums on down, this song sounds like it’s slowly disintegrating — in the best way.
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles and Michelle Yeoh went home with awards at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday. Fraser picked up the prize for Performance for his work in The Whale and Yeoh was recognized with the Groundbreaker Award. Styles -- along with co-stars Emma...
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Watch Beavis And Butt-Head React To A Tyler, The Creator Video
The penultimate episode of the new season of Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head (titled “Kidney”) has the duo — now middle-aged — reacting to Tyler, The Creator’s “SEE YOU AGAIN” video featuring Kali Uchis. “What country’s army is this?” Beavis goes, reacting to the sequence of backup dancers in red hats. “I think it’s, like, Europe,” Butt-Head replies. “Tyler, The Creator’s gonna overthrow America,” he adds. Then the back-and-forth devolves into a veiled description of Donald Trump. “Yeah I think he should overthrow America!” says Beavis, who also receives a donor kidney in this episode. “He’s not like these other politicians, you know? He tells it like it is!”
Mura Masa – “e-motions” (Feat. Erika de Casier)
The shapeshifting British producer Mura Masa will finally release his guest-heavy new album Demon Time next week, but first he’s sharing one last preview today. This time his collaborator of choice is Erika de Casier, the artful Danish R&B singer, who guests on a slinky, garage-inflected track called “e-motions.” Mura Masa’s Twitter bio includes the phrase “PinkPantheress stan account,” and even if that’s slightly ironic, there’s definitely a friendly resemblance to tracks like “Just For Me” and “I Must Apologise” in this one. Dig into it below.
‘I’ve got to stop somewhere!’ How Steve Roud compiled his epic folk song archive
The former librarian has spent more than 50 years compiling the Roud Folk Song Index, cataloguing 25,000 traditional songs. So how did he do it? And what exactly is a folk song?
Soul Blind – “System (Failing)”
The shoegazey, hardcore-adjacent post-grunge revivalists Soul Blind are back with news of a new album. Soul Blind recorded the forthcoming Feel It All Around (Washed Out reference?) this year with the great Will Yip, and they’ll release it in November on Other People Records. Today’s single “System (Failing)” follows last month’s teaser track “Stuck In A Loop.” As the band’s mononymous singer Cen explains, “This one tackles someone sucking the life out of you, but instead you reflect that feeling and actively bring about the change you wish to see within them by removing yourself. It’s about the personal progression out of situations that don’t do anything for you anymore.” Hear both tracks below.
Hear Miles Davis’ Previously Unreleased “Code 3” From New 1982-1985 Comp
Next Friday, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings will release Miles Davis – That’s What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7. The set features three albums — including two discs of previously unreleased studio material from the jazz great’s Star People, Decoy, and You’re Under Arrest sessions. There is also a third disc of Miles Davis Live in Montreal on July 7, 1983. Now, you can hear a previously unreleased track called “Code 3” from the third disc.
Taylor Swift Talks Cinematic Influences, Metaphorical Scarf At Toronto Film Fest
Taylor Swift sat down for a conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, where she screened her short film All Too Well: The Short Film for the first time on 35mm. “I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” she said, shouting out fellow women directors such as Nora Ephron, Chloe Zhao and Greta Gerwig as influences. Swift also said she would consider directing a feature film. “If it were the right thing, it would be such a privilege and honor.”
Stream Holy Fawn’s Breathtaking Heavy Shoegaze Album Dimensional Bleed
Dimensional Bleed is finally here. Over the past six months, the new album from Arizona heavy shoegazers Holy Fawn has been promoted with a series of stunning singles, including “Death Is A Relief,” the title track, and “Void Of Light.” Now the full 10-track opus is available to behold, and you’d be foolish not to spend some time with it.
Otoboke Beaver – “Chu Chu Song”
Kyoto punks Otoboke Beaver released their debut album Itekoma Hits in 2019, and last May, they followed that up with Super Champon. Today, they’re sharing the first song they ever wrote — it’s called “Chu Chu Song,” and it’s definitely an oldie but a goodie. Otoboke Beaver originally broke it out in 2009 at live shows. More recently, it was only available to fans who helped fund their 2017 SXSW trip. As they note on their website, the band successfully raised £5800 using Campfire in Japan and Kickstarter outside Japan. Listen to “Chu Chu Song” below.
Norah Jones – “Steer Your Way” (Leonard Cohen Cover)
At this point, the Leonard Cohen tribute album is a hallowed tradition. We’ve had a lot of them over the years. Soon, we’ll get another one. The all-star compilation Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen is out next month, and we’ve already posted James Taylor’s version of “Coming Back To You.” Today, we get a different era’s soft-rock superstar doing her own take on one of Cohen’s songs.
Watch Pearl Jam Cover The Beatles’ “Her Majesty” In Toronto To Mark The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
When not sidelined by various health concerns, Pearl Jam have been touring hard this year, and those travels brought them to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto last night. A few hours before the show, news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died in the United Kingdom. Eddie Vedder chose to mark the occasion by banging out a quick cover of “Her Majesty,” Paul McCartney’s solo acoustic secret track from the Beatles’ Abbey Road, before the band’s performance of “All Those Yesterdays.” Check it out below.
Sunny Day Real Estate Reunite For The First Time In 12 Years At Spokane Warm-Up Show
Sunny Day Real Estate are kicking off their reunion tour this week, and they had a warm-up show in Spokane, WA on Saturday night. It was the band’s first time performing in 12 years. The lineup for these shows is Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, and William Goldsmith, plus new...
