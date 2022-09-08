On October 28, Auteurs’ Luke Haines and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck will share their second collaborative album, All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out. It follows 2020’s Beat Poetry For Survivalists. It’s got Buck on guitar and, according to their label website, it “feeds LSD to a broken Moog synthesiser.” The description goes on to say that “Luke Haines sings songs about God, provides an occasional strum on his guitar, and blows Pan’s flute,” “Scott McCaughey (The Young Fresh Fellows) plays the bass and mellotron and Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project) bangs the ritual drum,” and “Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group) drops in and has a nightmare in the key of doo-wop.” Sounds like fun for all involved. Anyway, this past week, Buck and Haines shared a new song from the album: “Psychedelic Sitar Casual.” Check that out below.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO