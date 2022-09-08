Read full article on original website
Watch Beavis And Butt-Head React To A Tyler, The Creator Video
The penultimate episode of the new season of Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head (titled “Kidney”) has the duo — now middle-aged — reacting to Tyler, The Creator’s “SEE YOU AGAIN” video featuring Kali Uchis. “What country’s army is this?” Beavis goes, reacting to the sequence of backup dancers in red hats. “I think it’s, like, Europe,” Butt-Head replies. “Tyler, The Creator’s gonna overthrow America,” he adds. Then the back-and-forth devolves into a veiled description of Donald Trump. “Yeah I think he should overthrow America!” says Beavis, who also receives a donor kidney in this episode. “He’s not like these other politicians, you know? He tells it like it is!”
Paramore Share Cryptic Launch Schedule, New Song Snippet
Paramore have shared a cryptic launch schedule on their website and a new song snippet on Discord. This comes just a couple of days after the band members changed their profile pictures and wiped their official social-media profiles save for two images. At the moment, their website is basically blank, with only a list of September dates. The first date shows the launch of their new Discord channel, and yesterday’s date was labeled “wr0ng,” potentially teasing a new song title (or maybe they’re saying that fan guesses are wrong).
Mess Esque – “Liminal Space”
Two weeks ago the Australian experimental duo Mess Esque released an awesome single called “Armour Your Amor.” Today they’re back with the B-side, which is also great. “Liminal Space” has that same pleasingly deconstructed feel; Helen Franzmann’s vocals about in-between states seem to float through the music, a shambolic slow drift littered with organ drones and rattled-off bluesy guitar riffs. From Jim White’s drums on down, this song sounds like it’s slowly disintegrating — in the best way.
Luke Haines & Peter Buck – “Psychedelic Sitar Casual”
On October 28, Auteurs’ Luke Haines and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck will share their second collaborative album, All The Kids Are Super Bummed Out. It follows 2020’s Beat Poetry For Survivalists. It’s got Buck on guitar and, according to their label website, it “feeds LSD to a broken Moog synthesiser.” The description goes on to say that “Luke Haines sings songs about God, provides an occasional strum on his guitar, and blows Pan’s flute,” “Scott McCaughey (The Young Fresh Fellows) plays the bass and mellotron and Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project) bangs the ritual drum,” and “Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group) drops in and has a nightmare in the key of doo-wop.” Sounds like fun for all involved. Anyway, this past week, Buck and Haines shared a new song from the album: “Psychedelic Sitar Casual.” Check that out below.
Death Cab For Cutie’s New Single Is Streaming Via Geotag At 800+ Venues They’ve Played Around The World
Death Cab For Cutie will release their new album Asphalt Meadows next week. They’ve shared a handful of tracks from the record so far, including “Roman Candles,” “Here To Forever,” and “Foxlove Through The Clearcut.” Now, DCFC are streaming a new album cut called “Rand McNally” via Geotag at 800+ venues they’ve played at around the world. That includes the site of their first-ever show in Bellingham (The Pacer House), Madison Square Garden, Tokyo’s Astro Hall, and the since-shuttered Roseland Ballroom in New York.
Livestream Afropunk Brooklyn Festival For Free On Twitch
Afropunk Brooklyn 2022 is going down this weekend — September 10-11 — in Commodore Barry Park. If you aren’t in Fort Greene, you can still watch the whole thing go down via Twitch. Performing at the 2022 fest are Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, the Roots, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Bartees Strange, Pink Siifu, and more. Watch via Twitch below.
Taylor Swift Talks Cinematic Influences, Metaphorical Scarf At Toronto Film Fest
Taylor Swift sat down for a conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, where she screened her short film All Too Well: The Short Film for the first time on 35mm. “I will always want to tell human stories about human emotion,” she said, shouting out fellow women directors such as Nora Ephron, Chloe Zhao and Greta Gerwig as influences. Swift also said she would consider directing a feature film. “If it were the right thing, it would be such a privilege and honor.”
Bitter Branches – “50ft Queenie” (PJ Harvey Cover)
Last year, the awesomely misanthropic New Jersey hardcore greats Deadguy finally reunited, playing their first show in 24 years. The Deadguy reunion has continued, but their famously intense frontman Tim Singer also has other stuff going on. A couple of years ago, Singer got together with some other hardcore veterans to form Bitter Branches, a new band whose heavy, feverish attack shares a lot with Deadguy’s approach. Bitter Branches released their debut EP This May Hurt A Bit in 2020, and they followed it last year with a two-song single for Sub Pop. Today, Bitter Branches have shared another song, a cover of an absolute banger from PJ Harvey.
Dream Unending – “Secret Grief”
Last year, two of the most adventurous musicians in heavy music got together to make music that sounded like nothing that they’d ever done before. One of the two members of the duo Dream Unending is Justin DeTore, who’s been in bands like Mind Eraser, Innumerable Forms, and Sumerlands. (Innumerable Forms and Sumerlands both have new albums on the way; this guy stays busy.) Derrick Vella, meanwhile, plays guitar in the Toronto death metal band Tomb Mold. Together, DeTore and Vella make a form of pretty, mind-blown, progged-out heaviness that they’ve called dream-doom.
Stream The New British Hardcore Band Churchgoers’ Wrathful Rapid-Fire Demo
Churchgoers are a new band out of London featuring members of the Annihilated and Last Affront. When I say they play a brutally fast and violent style of retro hardcore, I mean five of seven tracks on their newly released demo on Static Shock clock in under a minute — a context that makes the 107-second runtime for “Hillsy’s” feel practically epic. This is music that makes me terrified at the prospect of jumping in the pit, music that might leave you just as bruised and broken while listening in the comfort of your home. Brace yourself for impact below.
We’ve Got A File On You: John Legend
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Just when you thought John Legend had done all he could do, he releases a double album. Legend, out...
