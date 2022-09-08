Read full article on original website
Related
Yellen says the Fed will need good luck and great skill if it's going to pull off a soft landing for the US economy
"The Fed is going to need great skill and also some good luck to achieve what we sometimes call a soft landing," Janet Yellen told CNN.
CoinTelegraph
The Fed, the Merge and $22K BTC — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a pivotal week on a firm footing as bulls succeed in wiping out weeks of losses. After closing the latest weekly candle at $21,800, its highest since mid-August, BTC/USD is back on the radar as a long bet. The end to an extended period of downside interspersed...
CoinTelegraph
Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems
Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinTelegraph
Binance removes 3 stablecoins, Russia eyes cross-border crypto payments and UK exudes crypto positivity: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 4-10
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Global crypto regulation...
CoinTelegraph
US lawmakers call on Mark Zuckerberg to address 'breeding ground' for crypto scams: Report
A group of Democrats from the United States Senate has reportedly asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to provide details on the social media giant’s policies addressing cryptocurrency fraud. According to a Friday report from the Washington Post, Senators Robert Menendez, Sherrod Brown, Elizabeth Warren, Dianne Feinstein, Bernie Sanders and...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto traders eye ATOM, APE, CHZ and QNT as Bitcoin flashes bottom signs
The United States equities markets rallied sharply last week, ending a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 3.65% last week while the Nasdaq Composite soared 4.14%. Continuing its close correlation with the U.S. equities markets, Bitcoin (BTC) also made a strong comeback and is trying to end the week with gains of more than 7%.
CoinTelegraph
Aussies already lost $242M to investment and crypto scams in 2022
Australians have continued getting duped by investment and crypto-related scams, losing 242.5 million Australian dollars to scammers so far in 2022, according to Scamwatch’s latest data. From January to July of this year, the majority of all funds lost to scams of all types were investment scams, which range...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Norwegian central bank uses Ethereum to build national digital currency
The central bank of Norway has hit a major milestone in digital currency efforts, releasing the open source code for the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox. Available on GitHub, the sandbox is designed to offer an interface for interacting with the test network, enabling functions like minting,...
Comments / 0