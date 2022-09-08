ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems

Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto traders eye ATOM, APE, CHZ and QNT as Bitcoin flashes bottom signs

The United States equities markets rallied sharply last week, ending a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 3.65% last week while the Nasdaq Composite soared 4.14%. Continuing its close correlation with the U.S. equities markets, Bitcoin (BTC) also made a strong comeback and is trying to end the week with gains of more than 7%.
CoinTelegraph

Aussies already lost $242M to investment and crypto scams in 2022

Australians have continued getting duped by investment and crypto-related scams, losing 242.5 million Australian dollars to scammers so far in 2022, according to Scamwatch’s latest data. From January to July of this year, the majority of all funds lost to scams of all types were investment scams, which range...
CoinTelegraph

Norwegian central bank uses Ethereum to build national digital currency

The central bank of Norway has hit a major milestone in digital currency efforts, releasing the open source code for the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox. Available on GitHub, the sandbox is designed to offer an interface for interacting with the test network, enabling functions like minting,...
