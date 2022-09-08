The Tulsa Symphony is tuning up for a special night at the ballpark. The show is called a Decade of Disney in Concert. Clips from popular Disney movies play on the ONEOK Field jumbotron while the Tulsa Symphony plays along with the clip. Only one other outdoor show like this has been done once so the Tulsa Symphony says they are very fortunate to feature this concert.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO