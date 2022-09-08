ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

news9.com

Changes Coming To TU's Football Stadium Ahead Of Season Opener

Some changes are coming to the University of Tulsa's football stadium. The school added a scaled-down replica of the football field outside the stadium to give kids a place to play during the game. There have also been improvements made to the landscape. The TU Athletic Department said they want...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

McLain High School's First Graduating Class Celebrates 60 Year Reunion

The first graduating classes of Tulsa's McClain High School marked a milestone Saturday. Classes of 1961 through 1964 came together to celebrate 60 years since graduating. Decades after they roamed the same halls, the students who made up some of the first classes at McLain High School came back for an emotional reunion.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Ike's Chili On 11th And Rockford Celebrates 114th Anniversary

Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, which happens to be in Tulsa, is celebrating a big milestone. Ike's Chili, on 11th and Rockford, celebrates 114 years Saturday with a classic car show, giveaways and raffles for big prizes. Money made from the raffle will go to Helpless Hounds Dog Rescue. Plus, drinks and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Bixby Non-Profit Group Helps Fathers Of Children With Special Needs

A Bixby non-profit hosted its first workshop Saturday for dads who have kids with special needs. The founder of Dads On Special Assignment said he created the group to help him get through a difficult time in his life and to build a community with other dads who might be experiencing the same thing.
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

The Tulsa Symphony Hosts 'Decade of Disney in Concert' At ONEOK Field

The Tulsa Symphony is tuning up for a special night at the ballpark. The show is called a Decade of Disney in Concert. Clips from popular Disney movies play on the ONEOK Field jumbotron while the Tulsa Symphony plays along with the clip. Only one other outdoor show like this has been done once so the Tulsa Symphony says they are very fortunate to feature this concert.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Theatre Tulsa Helping Turn Original Ideas Into Productions With New Program

Theatre Tulsa has a new program to help turn original ideas into productions. News On 6 got a preview of the program's first show and met the people involved at a rehearsal. In less than two weeks, “Twisted Shakez,” the first production in the program called the 'Adventure Series,' will be shown at AHHA Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Bartlesville Veteran Opens Paddle Boat Attraction

Bartlesville Has a new outdoor attraction, thanks to an Oklahoma veteran. David Valdez has opened a paddle boat business on Lee Lake. "Lee Lake Paddle Boats" is now open with some height and weight restrictions. David and his wife Sarah Joy say this business has been a dream come true.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Jenks High School Students Honor 9/11 Victims With Flag Memorial

There are 2,977 flags in front of Jenks High School in memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Twenty-one years ago, hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. "Remembering that day, that’s what reflection is about. Reflect on seeing the smoke...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Washington Irving Park Hosts 9/11 Memorial Ceremony In Bixby

Dozens of mourners also paid tribute to victims of 9/11 in Bixby, by visiting Washington Irving Park. The park's World Trade Center Memorial has a 26-foot beam from one of the towers as a year-round tribute. This year, it added two markers for victims of the Pentagon and Flight 93.
BIXBY, OK
news9.com

918 Festival Happening At Route 66 Historical Village And Redfork Depot

A new food and music festival is happening in Tulsa Saturday with more than a dozen restaurants, local musicians, a car show and activities for kids and adults. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. at the Route 66 Historical Village and Redfork Depot near 41st Street and South Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Bluegrass And Chili Festival's Impact On Local Businesses, Economy

The City of Wagoner said the Bluegrass and Chili Festival has brought in $500,000 to $1 million in the past. They said this year could be even bigger. The festival features live music, food, and entertainment for the whole family. Mayor Albert Jones said the festival is an event not only benefiting the city of Wagoner, but the rest of Oklahoma as well.
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

42nd Annual Bluegrass And Chili Festival Starts In Wagoner

The Bluegrass and Chili Festival is happening this weekend in downtown Wagoner. Friday and Saturday will be filled with chili, live music, and activities. Dozens of chili cooks will line the streets of downtown Wagoner on Saturday and people will taste and vote on their favorite recipe. This is the 42nd year of the Bluegrass and Chili Festival and the 4th year it's been held in Wagoner.
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

Tulsa First Responders Gather To Climb 110 Floors In Commemoration Of 9/11

Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. First responders from all over Tulsa will gather to climb 110 floors Sunday at the First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa, the equivalent of the 110 stories in the World Trade Center.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Rock Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Fundraiser For New Fire Station

An Osage County volunteer fire department is raising money to finish a new fire station. The Rock Volunteer Fire Department appreciates those who have been supporting its mission. The fire station is at the end of Highway 97, North of Sand Springs. Saturday's fun activities include a car show, live...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Firefighters To Receive Pay Raise Under New Agreement With City

Tulsa firefighters are getting their biggest pay raise in the city's history. Mayor GT Bynum signed the contract Friday morning, saying TFD is considered one of the best fire departments in the nation. The Firefighters Union said it doesn't just help keep good firefighters that are already here. It also...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Vacant House

Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an overnight house fire that broke out near Charles Page Boulevard and I-244. News On 6 Photojournalist David Ketter spotted the blaze while on his way to work on Monday morning and called 911. Firefighters say they do not believe anybody was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital

A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

