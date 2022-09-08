Read full article on original website
Bruins’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are known for having a weak prospect pool. This is understandable, given that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney traded away many first-round picks and top prospects during the team’s Stanley Cup window. Heading into the 2022-23 season, the club still has Stanley Cup aspirations, but Sweeney needs to steer clear of giving up his top future assets this time. He should not only hang on to the club’s 2023 first-round pick, but he also should make these three prospects untouchable. Here’s why.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Who’s Better, Liljegren, Sandin or Holl?
In this post, we’ll follow up on yesterday’s player reviews of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ young Swedish defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin. Our review noted that, while both young defensemen seemed always to be talked about together, they are far from mirror images of each other. In this post, we’ll take a look at which of the two players we believe is the better player.
3 Jets Who Stand to Benefit Most From Coaching Change
On July 1, 2022, the Winnipeg Jets introduced Rick Bowness as the new head coach of the franchise. He takes over for Paul Maurice and Dave Lowry, who have both found new jobs across the NHL. Not only was the head coach replaced, but every person on the coaching staff is new outside of goaltending coach Wade Flaherty.
3 Pacific Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
NHL Rumors: Flyers, Sharks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it is believed that the Philadelphia Flyers were the club open to taking on Jason Zucker’s contract. The San Jose Sharks could be a team that takes a closer look at Nils Lundkvist and the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be looking to offer another PTO to a forward beyond the one they’ve already extended Justin Bailey. Finally, Chris Johnston of North Star Bets offered an update on a few RFAs that still need to be signed, including Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
5 Bold Predictions for the Islanders 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 NHL season is around the corner and despite a quiet offseason, the New York Islanders enter the year with high expectations. The veteran-heavy roster built on good defense and great goaltending is looking to rebound from last season where they missed the playoffs but will have to do so in arguably the toughest division in the league. While the division has improved, the Islanders are still a playoff team and look to be competitive throughout the season and prove that last year was an outlier.
4 Cool Things About Patrick Kane
In some ways, it doesn’t seem all that long ago that the Chicago Blackhawks selected Patrick Kane with the first overall pick back in 2007, though a lot has happened since. The now 33-year-old has been instrumental in helping the organization win three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He has won plenty of individual hardware as well, including but not limited to a Conn Smythe, Hart and Art Ross Trophy.
3 Ottawa Senators Wishes for the 2022-23 Season
It’s almost time for the NHL’s return, making this the perfect moment to consider the Ottawa Senators’ three wishes for the new season. Pierre Dorion was busy during the summer, but will his dreams turn into reality this fall?. Ottawa’s general manager completed several impressive moves in...
5 Reasons the Flames Will Win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23
The Calgary Flames had a great season in 2021-22 finishing sixth in the NHL in points and winning the Pacific Division. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs but lost to a hot Edmonton Oilers team. This season, the Flames are looking to repeat the regular season success and push further into the playoffs with a revamped squad.
Oilers 3 Biggest On-Going Worries Going Into 2022-23 Season
The Edmonton Oilers have a good team. In fact, they have a playoff team that is poised to make a run and anything less than a 2nd-round appearance in the postseason would be considered disappointing. That doesn’t mean the team is void of issues. With only a few weeks...
3 Blue Jackets Primed for a Breakout in 2022-23
The new season is fast approaching and that means its time for some preview content here at The Hockey Writers. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, there is a lot to be excited about. In preparation for this season, they have signed a shiny new free agent, traded away a long-time forward, and brought in some new top prospects to the void in the full-time roster. In this article we’ll have a look at three of the pieces who are primed to pounce on a new opportunity and have a breakout season in 2022-23.
Blues’ 4 Worst Contracts of 2022-23
Entering the 2022-23 season, the St. Louis Blues are no different than any other NHL team when it comes to poor contracts on their payroll. Though it doesn’t stop them from being a contender, general manager Doug Armstrong has given out some regrettable deals over the last few seasons.
Aston-Reese Can Crack Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster
After a month or so without any news aside from blank updates on Rasmus Sandin’s contract negotiations, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of forward Zach Aston-Reese to a professional tryout (PTO). The signing comes after Sportsnet senior columnist Mark Spector tweeted that the former Pittsburgh Penguin had interest in the Maple Leafs as a destination as well as the Edmonton Oilers.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Sandin, Gio & Goat
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share insights about Zach Aston-Reese’s arrival and what that might mean to the team. Second, I’ll wonder if Rasmus Sandin is missing a career opportunity by not taking advantage of the time to partner with Mark Giordano.
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Reviews: Barrett Hayton
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at forward Barrett Hayton. After being selected fifth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, the Coyotes forward would spend the next two seasons struggling to produce and live up to the expectations the team hoped for. As a result, he would spend his first two seasons bouncing back and forth from the American Hockey League (AHL) to the NHL.
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Samuel Fagemo
Moving forward with the Los Angeles Kings prospect preview series, today’s prospect is 2019 second-round pick, Samuel Fagemo. The Göteborg, Sweden native is entering his third season in North America, having spent the last two with the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League (AHL). Fagemo’s 2021-22 Season...
Jets’ Season Could Be Doomed by Cheveldayoff’s Quiet Summer
Winnipeg Jets general manager (GM) Kevin Cheveldayoff has painted himself into a corner. He’s going all-in with his current roster after failing to make a significant move this offseason. The Jets need more top-six depth up front, but he has decided not to add it. Despite what Cheveldayoff claims...
Devils’ 2022-23 Points Leaderboard Predictions
The New Jersey Devils are heading into the 2022-23 season with a new sense of hope. With the mix of young talent coming in, the addition of new players via free agency and trades, and most of the roster returning, they are set up to compete. Last season was a disappointing one, plagued by injuries and bad play. But this season feels different. If healthy, they can put up a lot of points, and their stars will play significant minutes. Here’s a look at which Devils will be successful and what those numbers will look like.
Blues’ Kyrou Extension Talks Bringing Clarity to Team’s Future
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Blues wish to keep Jordan Kyrou wearing the blue note for the foreseeable future. He was a point-per-game player in 2021-22 (75 points in 74 games), put on a show in both the Winter Classic and during the NHL All-Star Game festivities, and is one of the young, up-and-coming talents in the league. Still only 24 years old, Kyrou made a name for himself last season, and did so at the perfect time.
Top 10 Candidates for the New Oilers Hall of Fame
On Sept. 7, the Edmonton Oilers announced the creation of the Oilers Hall of Fame and inducted an inaugural group that ranks right up there with some of the greatest names in the history of the sport of hockey. Glen Sather, Rod Phillips, Mark Messier, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Kevin Lowe, Al Hamilton and Glenn Anderson were all inducted automatically because they already have their banners hanging proudly in Rogers Place.
