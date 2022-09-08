Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are known for having a weak prospect pool. This is understandable, given that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney traded away many first-round picks and top prospects during the team’s Stanley Cup window. Heading into the 2022-23 season, the club still has Stanley Cup aspirations, but Sweeney needs to steer clear of giving up his top future assets this time. He should not only hang on to the club’s 2023 first-round pick, but he also should make these three prospects untouchable. Here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Who’s Better, Liljegren, Sandin or Holl?
In this post, we’ll follow up on yesterday’s player reviews of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ young Swedish defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin. Our review noted that, while both young defensemen seemed always to be talked about together, they are far from mirror images of each other. In this post, we’ll take a look at which of the two players we believe is the better player.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Stand to Benefit Most From Coaching Change
On July 1, 2022, the Winnipeg Jets introduced Rick Bowness as the new head coach of the franchise. He takes over for Paul Maurice and Dave Lowry, who have both found new jobs across the NHL. Not only was the head coach replaced, but every person on the coaching staff is new outside of goaltending coach Wade Flaherty.
The Hockey Writers
3 Pacific Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Bold Predictions for the Sabres 2022-23 Season
Coming into a season with low expectations around the league can both be a blessing and a curse. For the Buffalo Sabres, it comes as a blessing in disguise in that they will continue to be underestimated by their opponents at the start of the year. They will finally have a real chance to shake off the nay-sayers and prove that they are going to finally break the playoff drought sooner rather than later. The question is, what will it take to get them there?
The Hockey Writers
5 Reasons the Flames Will Win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23
The Calgary Flames had a great season in 2021-22 finishing sixth in the NHL in points and winning the Pacific Division. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs but lost to a hot Edmonton Oilers team. This season, the Flames are looking to repeat the regular season success and push further into the playoffs with a revamped squad.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ottawa Senators Wishes for the 2022-23 Season
It’s almost time for the NHL’s return, making this the perfect moment to consider the Ottawa Senators’ three wishes for the new season. Pierre Dorion was busy during the summer, but will his dreams turn into reality this fall?. Ottawa’s general manager completed several impressive moves in...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers 3 Biggest On-Going Worries Going Into 2022-23 Season
The Edmonton Oilers have a good team. In fact, they have a playoff team that is poised to make a run and anything less than a 2nd-round appearance in the postseason would be considered disappointing. That doesn’t mean the team is void of issues. With only a few weeks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets Primed for a Breakout in 2022-23
The new season is fast approaching and that means its time for some preview content here at The Hockey Writers. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, there is a lot to be excited about. In preparation for this season, they have signed a shiny new free agent, traded away a long-time forward, and brought in some new top prospects to the void in the full-time roster. In this article we’ll have a look at three of the pieces who are primed to pounce on a new opportunity and have a breakout season in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 4 Worst Contracts of 2022-23
Entering the 2022-23 season, the St. Louis Blues are no different than any other NHL team when it comes to poor contracts on their payroll. Though it doesn’t stop them from being a contender, general manager Doug Armstrong has given out some regrettable deals over the last few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Aston-Reese Can Crack Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster
After a month or so without any news aside from blank updates on Rasmus Sandin’s contract negotiations, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of forward Zach Aston-Reese to a professional tryout (PTO). The signing comes after Sportsnet senior columnist Mark Spector tweeted that the former Pittsburgh Penguin had interest in the Maple Leafs as a destination as well as the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Sandin, Gio & Goat
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share insights about Zach Aston-Reese’s arrival and what that might mean to the team. Second, I’ll wonder if Rasmus Sandin is missing a career opportunity by not taking advantage of the time to partner with Mark Giordano.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Lightning 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Ottawa Senators
In a continuing series that examines the Tampa Bay Lightning’s opponents this season, we’ll take a closer look at the revamped Ottawa Senators. Last season, the Bolts lost only once to them, but it was an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the Canadian Tire Centre on Dec. 11. They posted only 73 points last season, marginally ahead of the Montreal Canadiens. I believe the 2022-23 season will be different and so do many other NHL experts.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Need to Split Up Matthews & Marner
Here’s one thing I don’t know about how the Toronto Maple Leafs’ management works. Specifically, do Maple Leafs’ organizational decision-makers get together with key players to discuss their goals and plans for the team during each upcoming season?. Perhaps that already happens. However, I know what...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Reviews: Barrett Hayton
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at forward Barrett Hayton. After being selected fifth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, the Coyotes forward would spend the next two seasons struggling to produce and live up to the expectations the team hoped for. As a result, he would spend his first two seasons bouncing back and forth from the American Hockey League (AHL) to the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Kyrou Extension Talks Bringing Clarity to Team’s Future
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Blues wish to keep Jordan Kyrou wearing the blue note for the foreseeable future. He was a point-per-game player in 2021-22 (75 points in 74 games), put on a show in both the Winter Classic and during the NHL All-Star Game festivities, and is one of the young, up-and-coming talents in the league. Still only 24 years old, Kyrou made a name for himself last season, and did so at the perfect time.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Season Could Be Doomed by Cheveldayoff’s Quiet Summer
Winnipeg Jets general manager (GM) Kevin Cheveldayoff has painted himself into a corner. He’s going all-in with his current roster after failing to make a significant move this offseason. The Jets need more top-six depth up front, but he has decided not to add it. Despite what Cheveldayoff claims...
The Hockey Writers
Top 10 Candidates for the New Oilers Hall of Fame
On Sept. 7, the Edmonton Oilers announced the creation of the Oilers Hall of Fame and inducted an inaugural group that ranks right up there with some of the greatest names in the history of the sport of hockey. Glen Sather, Rod Phillips, Mark Messier, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Kevin Lowe, Al Hamilton and Glenn Anderson were all inducted automatically because they already have their banners hanging proudly in Rogers Place.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Preseason Mailbag: Ovechkin, Kuemper & More
Welcome to the Washington Capitals Mailbag here at The Hockey Writers. This column will allow our writers to field questions about the franchise as the season unfolds. If you would like to be featured in the next edition of the series, drop your queries in the comments section under this article.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Muzzin, Kadri, Robertson & Dubas
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Jake Muzzin and why I believe he should be valued as a player. It’s been an all-over-the-place offseason for Muzzin in the media. Second, I’ll report that Nazem Kardi has generously donated $1 million to a London, Ontario, surgical unit.
Comments / 0