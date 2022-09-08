Read full article on original website
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Here's How Much Texas A&M Paid Appalachian State To Play At College Station
Texas A&M gave Appalachian State a big chunk of cash to come out and visit College Station for a non-conference game. The Mountaineers returned the favor by upsetting the No. 6 team in college football. That's right. The Aggies are no longer unbeated. App State upset No. 6 Texas A&M...
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear
It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
Jimbo Fisher Has Honest Admission Following Upset Loss To App State
Jimbo Fisher is falling on the sword after Texas A&M's stunning loss to Appalachian State. The Mountaineers entered Saturday's action as 18.5-point underdogs and were able to pull out a wild 17-14 win at Kyle Field. Speaking on the loss, Fisher said that it's completely on him:. We did not...
Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job
It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Paul Finebaum shakes up his top four College Football Playoff teams, picks one to file away
Paul Finebaum shook up his top four College Football Playoff teams after a wild Week 2 of college football, while also choosing one team to keep an eye on moving forward. First, Finebaum stated on Sportscenter that the Clemson Tigers are his No. 4 squad at the moment. “There are...
ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination
ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
Take 5: Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
How desirable the Nebraska football job is will be a point of debate following the firing of Scott Frost on
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Texas A&M This Saturday Night
No. 6 Texas A&M has put on a recruiting clinic in recent years. But the Aggies are still a couple years away from really being an SEC power and it showed with Saturday's loss to App State. Fans all had the same thing to say about A&M on social media:
College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 2
College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week. The rankings are clean, at least for now. Preseason rankings are on perception and projection, and then you have to respect the results – otherwise, why play the games?
Texas - Alabama Officials Had a Disastrous Few Minutes as They Took a Longhorns Safety Off the Scoreboard
VIDEO: Texas - Alabama officials blew multiple calls on what could have been a Longhorns safety.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Moment
On ESPN's First Take today, Stephen A. Smith made another embarrassing mistake regarding the NFL. He suggested the Los Angeles Chargers would score the most point this week. "I'm gonna go with the Chargers (to score the most points in the division)... Justin Herbert, (Mike) Williams, Keenan Allen!" Stephen A. said.
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas
To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed
Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
ESPN’s Todd Blackledge caught on hot mic being critical of Pitt
Todd Blackledge offered some reasonable criticism of Pitt after calling the team’s game against Tennessee on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, his comments were broadcast publicly at a time when he likely thought he was off the air. A Twitter user captured and shared a video showing Blackledge and fellow...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Hall Of Fame Coach
Earlier Saturday morning, the college football world received some tough news when a longtime coach passed away. Frank Cignetti Sr., who coached at West Virginia for a brief time, passed away this weekend, according to a statement from his son, Curt. He was 84 years old. "I was blessed to...
Desmond Howard Catching Heat for His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2
The ESPN analyst's bold playoff predictions didn't go as planned.
