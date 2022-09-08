ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
The Spun

Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
The Spun

3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
The Spun

ESPN's College GameDay Announces Stunning Week 3 Destination

ESPN's College GameDay spent Week 1 in Columbus and Week 2 in Austin, both big college towns home to Ohio State and Texas, respectively. Next Saturday, ESPN is opting to go the small college town route in an unprecedented pick. ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina next...
College Football News

College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 2

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week. The rankings are clean, at least for now. Preseason rankings are on perception and projection, and then you have to respect the results – otherwise, why play the games?
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Moment

On ESPN's First Take today, Stephen A. Smith made another embarrassing mistake regarding the NFL. He suggested the Los Angeles Chargers would score the most point this week. "I'm gonna go with the Chargers (to score the most points in the division)... Justin Herbert, (Mike) Williams, Keenan Allen!" Stephen A. said.
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
The Spun

Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Hall Of Fame Coach

Earlier Saturday morning, the college football world received some tough news when a longtime coach passed away. Frank Cignetti Sr., who coached at West Virginia for a brief time, passed away this weekend, according to a statement from his son, Curt. He was 84 years old. "I was blessed to...
