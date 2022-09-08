ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTRE

Houston oil company settles criminal cases in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - An oil company has pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year. Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries each pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge in federal court. Meanwhile,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

