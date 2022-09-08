Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Houston oil company settles criminal cases in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - An oil company has pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year. Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its subsidiaries each pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge in federal court. Meanwhile,...
KTRE
‘It’s always going to be the Gospel Train:’ Central Texas community mourns loss of Sunday morning radio show host
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Sunday radio show broadcaster of “The Gospel Train” died Tuesday, but his legacy of spreading hope to the community lives on as he passed his show down to his son. Joe Montgomery began his Sunday broadcast in 1963. His show was...
Comments / 0