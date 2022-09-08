GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.

GREENWOOD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO