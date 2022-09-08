Read full article on original website
Anthony L. Ramirez is joining Undermain as Executive Producer
We are pleased to announce that our longtime company member, board member and friend Anthony L. Ramirez will be joining the Undermain staff as Executive Producer. Mr. Ramirez has enriched the cultural scene with his presence as an actor on stages all around Dallas for decades, not only at Undermain but Kitchen Dog Theater, Teatro Dallas and Shakespeare Dallas, to name only a few. Tony is a welcome presence on the Dallas scene, and I can attest that there’s no more generous actor to share a scene with. Over the past year Mr. Ramirez has taken on producing duties on individual productions at the Undermain and now he’ll be coordinating production of the entire Undermain season. He’ll work with Patricia Hackler, me, and the rest of the Undermain staff to help guide our work and vision. Please join us in welcoming him to our team.
ALPHA PHI ALPHA FRATERNITY
The men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc- Rho Nu Lambda Chapter celebrated the chapter’ 20th Anniversary Saturday night in Richardson! The Kenn Manous Alpha Honors Scholarship 10th annual Gala featured Natural Change Band and scholarship recipients that received a total of $15,000. Stay tuned for more on Alpha Phi Alpha and honorees.
South Dallas neighborhood gets $150,000 to fight blight
The city of Dallas announced $150,000 in grant funding Tuesday for the Mill City Public Safety Initiative, a community-focused project aimed at remediating urban decay and decreasing crime in the South Dallas neighborhood.The grant was originally $100,000, but District 7 council member Adam Bazaldua increased it by another $50,000 saying that he wanted to maximize the effort in South Dallas.The project is a two-year, block-by-block plan that includes remediating dilapidated buildings, cleaning vacant lots and increasing lighting. Builders of Hope CDC, a West Dallas based affordable housing nonprofit, is taking charge of the project and is expecting to remediate about 80 lots in Mill City over the next two years.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY FOR UNT DALLAS’ HISTORIC RYAN TOWER – SERVING AS A BEACON IN SOUTHERN DALLAS – SET FOR TUESDAY, SEPT. 13, AT 10 A.M.
WHAT: Visible from miles away in every direction, the historic Ryan Tower at the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) will be dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. UNT Dallas broke ground on the new landmark – officially named the Amanda &...
Couple Murders Store Manager Who Got Them Fired As Part Revenge, Part Black Friday Heist
Ashlea Ann Harris loved working in retail where she could meet new people every day. However, her loyalty to the store where she was employed would tragically lead to her death. Harris was born in 1983 and grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. She was raised in a large and...
Woodrow Community Peace Pantry provides meals and clothing for people in need
DALLAS - A steady stream of cars came to the Arboretum Village Shopping Center in East Dallas Friday afternoon to fill up a clear 14-foot truck with donations to help several Dallas ISD schools. The idea for the food pantry in Woodrow Wilson High School began eight years. A mom,...
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
Owner Seeks City’s Help Restoring Landmark Venue
The new owner of a historic Dallas landmark is hoping to bring the venue back to its former glory, with some help from the city of Dallas. Edwin Cabaniss and his business partners are asking the City of Dallas to ante up $4 million in economic incentives to help restore and expand the Longhorn Ballroom, one of the city’s most threatened historic properties, according to the non-profit organization Preservation Dallas.
Shooting at Oak Cliff shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting inside a popular Oak Cliff shopping center left one person dead and two others injured. Dallas police said just after 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a suspect later identified as Javis Dixon, 26, shot multiple people inside the Big T Plaza off of West Ledbedder Drive and I-35 East. Police believe that one or more of the victims got into a verbal argument with Dixon leading up to the shooting.One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, did not survive his injuries."Scary isn't it?" said Leshenda Griffin who came to the plaza to go to the beauty store. "Don't know why...
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
Homicide on Park Lane
The second shooting victim, Bobby Lockhart, 35, has died from his injuries. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of a strip mall. One man died at the scene, the second victim was transported by Dallas Fire and Rescue to a local hospital.
Arrest Made in Connection with Shooting Death of Dallas Business Owner
He was considered a pilar of the Dallas Asian community. Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of Chin “Jin” Shin, who was known to many as a pillar of the Dallas Asian community. Shin was a father and owned Encore Family...
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There is one victim after a shooting in the 6200 block of Hulen Bend Circle on Friday. Police said they responded to the call Friday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. She was found dead on the scene. Detectives said they found that a person in the residence handling a handgun, when it discharged and struck the woman. No arrests have been made.
They passed each other at a hospital for 7 years. Then they learned they're siblings.
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the recording studio producer at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Raymond Turner is always focused on what he hears. That may help explain why he never saw the woman who’d been walking past his studio for the past seven years. “I...
Chief Eddie Garcia, Senator Royce West and UNT Dallas Caruth Police Institute spotlight new Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network
In conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, officials from law enforcement, the Texas Legislature and the UNT Dallas Caruth Police Institute gathered last week to raise awareness of the Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network (TLEPN), an innovative, potentially life-saving resource that is available to Texas’ law enforcement officers. The...
