Fox17
Music, food, culture and more! The Muskegon Co. Latino Festival is coming up!
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Latino Festival takes over Hackely Park in Muskegon Saturday September 10th. From 2 to 10 p.m., you can enjoy culture, music, food and more brought together by Latinos Working for the Future. The festival is free and for all ages. For more on...
Fox17
Enjoys the sights, sounds, and smells of Mexican culture at 53rd annual Fiesta Mexicana
The sights and sounds of Mexico will be taking over the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. Mexican Festival will take place on September 9-11. Events will be happening at Calder Plaza on Friday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fox17
Teen driver in serious condition after crash that closed down US 131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids suffered serious injuries after a crash that shut down southbound US 131 for over an hour. Michigan State Police say that the female driver lost control of her vehicle and struck a traffic attenuator. The car rolled, ejecting the driver.
Fox17
1 injured in Kentwood shooting, 3 in custody
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a shooting in Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department says the shooting took place near the intersection of 56th Street and Kelekent Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. We’re told one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Those with knowledge related...
Fox17
Haven Spine+Pain focuses on individualized treatments to heal your pain
Are you physically, mentally, and emotionally tired because you're suffering from pain? Haven Spine+Pain can help with individualized treatment plans that include a variety of healing techniques. Dr. Marc Korn and Dr. Zachary Nowak discuss the types of treatments they provide, and how they're helping patients get rid of their...
Fox17
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
Fox17
Man wanted in Plainfield Twp. mother's death arrested in Mexico
WYOMING, Mich. — The person of interest wanted in connection to the death of a Plainfield Township mother has been taken into custody. Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found dead in Wyoming on Aug. 30. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, according to the Wyoming Department of Public...
Fox17
IRS grants tax-exempt status to Kzoo Black History Museum
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Black History Museum is now exempt from having to pay income tax. The group championing the museum says they received a correspondence letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last week stating:. “We’re pleased to tell you we determined you’re exempt from federal income...
