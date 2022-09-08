ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

1 injured in Kentwood shooting, 3 in custody

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Three people are in custody following a shooting in Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department says the shooting took place near the intersection of 56th Street and Kelekent Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. We're told one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Those with knowledge related...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Haven Spine+Pain focuses on individualized treatments to heal your pain

Are you physically, mentally, and emotionally tired because you're suffering from pain? Haven Spine+Pain can help with individualized treatment plans that include a variety of healing techniques. Dr. Marc Korn and Dr. Zachary Nowak discuss the types of treatments they provide, and how they're helping patients get rid of their...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Man wanted in Plainfield Twp. mother's death arrested in Mexico

WYOMING, Mich. — The person of interest wanted in connection to the death of a Plainfield Township mother has been taken into custody. Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found dead in Wyoming on Aug. 30. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, according to the Wyoming Department of Public...
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

IRS grants tax-exempt status to Kzoo Black History Museum

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Black History Museum is now exempt from having to pay income tax. The group championing the museum says they received a correspondence letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) last week stating:. "We're pleased to tell you we determined you're exempt from federal income...
KALAMAZOO, MI

