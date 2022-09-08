ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Record 8 fledged chicks for endangered wild ‘whoopers’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An International Crane Foundation official says it’s exciting that a record eight whooping cranes have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it’s not just a Louisiana record for the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered bird.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTRE

Girl attacked by cougar shares near-death experience

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - A young girl from Washington state who was attacked by a cougar is sharing her story of survival and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy spent a week at the hospital after she was attacked by a cougar in May while...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy