NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An International Crane Foundation official says it’s exciting that a record eight whooping cranes have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it’s not just a Louisiana record for the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered bird.
