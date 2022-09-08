Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Pasadenans David and Lynn Angell, Killed in the Sept. 11 Terrorist Attacks, Remembered As A Kind, Loving and Generous Couple
After visiting Cape Cod, David and Lynn Angell of Pasadena decided to head back to Los Angeles early that Tuesday morning — Sept. 11, 2001 — on American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. The couple was excited to be going back, with the...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 22 – August 28
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Famous Illinois Youtuber Shows Off New $12M Los Angeles Mansion
David Dobrik, a famous Youtuber from Vernon Hills, Illinois, takes us through his brand new $12 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, California. If you don't know who David Dobrik is, he was actually born in Košice, Slovakia. His family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois when he was just 6 years old. His internet career blew up on Vine; an app like TikTok but you could only post 6-second clips.
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
WATCH: Deputies descend on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh
Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department flooded the gas station on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh on Saturday morning as two men cause a disturbance. Larry Block investigates.
For First Time in Its History Television Academy’s 74th Emmy® Awards Governors Gala Presents Open-Air Extravaganza Under the Stars
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- The Television Academy today shared a glimpse behind the official Emmy ® Awards “Light Up the Night” after-party celebrations: Governors Gala, to be held Monday, Sept. 12, immediately following the awards telecast, as well as back-to-back Creative Arts Governors Gala events held Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005547/en/ Photo courtesy: Television Academy
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken
The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too...
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
kcrw.com
South LA chefs set the stage for the food pop-up explosion
Food pop-ups are ubiquitous in Los Angeles these days — from backyards to empty storefronts to inside other restaurants and businesses. The cost-efficient temporary eateries took off during the pandemic, offering chefs a way to reduce overhead costs while creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences. But selling homemade food has long...
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
coloradoboulevard.net
Wake and Late Leases Ground Floor of Pasadena’s Historic Star-News Building
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles breakfast chain Wake and Late, the property’s second major new culinary tenant of 2022, signs 10-year lease of 12,000 square feet. By News Desk. Wake and Late Restaurants has leased nearly the entire 12,000-square-foot ground floor of the historic Pasadena Star-News building. The...
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
NY woman gets prison term after in-flight altercation forces plane to be diverted to Sky Harbor
PHOENIX — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
KTLA.com
3 firefighters hurt as historic Los Angeles church is engulfed in flames
Three firefighters were injured battling a fire at a century-old church in South Central Los Angeles early Sunday, including one firefighter who needed to be rescued when the ceiling collapsed on him, authorities said. Fire crews responded to Victory Baptist Church at 4802 S. Mckinley Ave. around 2:20 a.m. and...
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
Asbarez News
Massis Kabob Debuts New Glendale Flagship Location Honoring Its Armenian Heritage
GLENDALE—Massis Kabob, the Glendale-based micro-restaurant chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, held a lively ribbon cutting ceremony and “block party” festival on Saturday, September 3 celebrating the grand opening of their first-ever standalone restaurant. Well known for their six existing greater Los Angeles in-mall...
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
2urbangirls.com
South LA intersection to be dedicated to late jazz legend Barbara Morrison
LOS ANGELES – A Leimert Park intersection will be dedicated Saturday as Barbara Morrison Square in honor of the late legendary jazz singer, coinciding with the anniversary of her birth and the inaugural edition of the Barbara Morrison Jazz & Blues Music Festival. Councilwoman Heather Hutt, whose 10th District...
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
