Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Illegal To Eat Your Cat or Dog in Michigan, But You Can Eat Roadkill and Horses
When times get tough, people will turn to some desperate measures to stay alive. During the winter months especially, some living in exceptionally harsh conditions will even turn to eating their own pets. In Michigan, however, that's a big no-no. Michigan was one of only six states in 2018 that...
Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
West Michigan Non Profit Helps People Be More Independent Thanks To These Good Boys
Over the weekend I attended Retriever Fever an event put on by Paws With A Cause. The event took place at Picnic Acre Park outside of the John Ball Zoo. The Retriever Fever event was for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0