Ronchetti campaign receives donation from fake NM elector
Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti received a cash donation from a man implicated in a scheme to falsely award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump, a finance report filed last month shows. Lupe L. Garcia and four others signed phony legal documents and submitted them to the National Archives...
Texas woman who flew to D.C. on friend's private jet for Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who flew upon a friend's private jet to participate in a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol building. According to court documents, Katherine Staveley Schwab of Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to...
Rep. Karen Bass Says Her Firearms Were Swiped In L.A. Home Burglary
Bass, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate, said her firearms were “safely and securely stored."
What slavery and racism have to do with American gun ownership
Gun politics in the U.S. are inextricably linked to race. Two recent studies have found more evidence that for many white Americans who advocate for gun rights, it isn’t simply about owning and using a tool, but even more about identity and power. One of the research papers found...
Nikki Haley slams woke college students, politicians in Patriot Award acceptance
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley bashed woke "college students and Washington politicians" in a fiery speech on Saturday night.
Trump Perfected It, but GOP Has Long Courted the Crazy Vote
Donald Trump often gets credit for his Rumpelstiltskin-like ability to spin the most demented parts of the American psyche into political gold. But in his new book, American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How The Republican Party Went Crazy, David Corn traces the lineage of the GOP’s love of lunatics all the way back to the 1950s and says Trump is just the latest in a long line of morally bankrupt politicians willing to use the chaotic crazy generated by the darkest parts of society to fuel their ambitions.“Far right extremism, including paranoia, racism, tribalism, conspiracy theories, … what we’ve...
America’s infrastructure is a crisis of inequity
Cases of bottled water are handed out at a Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition distribution site on August 31, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson is experiencing a third day without reliable water service after river flooding caused the main treatment facility to fail. Getty ImagesIntense heat waves and flooding are battering electricity and water systems, as America’s aging infrastructure sags under the pressure of climate change.
