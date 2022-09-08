ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
Source New Mexico

Ronchetti campaign receives donation from fake NM elector

Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti received a cash donation from a man implicated in a scheme to falsely award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump, a finance report filed last month shows. Lupe L. Garcia and four others signed phony legal documents and submitted them to the National Archives...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Trump Perfected It, but GOP Has Long Courted the Crazy Vote

Donald Trump often gets credit for his Rumpelstiltskin-like ability to spin the most demented parts of the American psyche into political gold. But in his new book, American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How The Republican Party Went Crazy, David Corn traces the lineage of the GOP’s love of lunatics all the way back to the 1950s and says Trump is just the latest in a long line of morally bankrupt politicians willing to use the chaotic crazy generated by the darkest parts of society to fuel their ambitions.“Far right extremism, including paranoia, racism, tribalism, conspiracy theories, … what we’ve...
POTUS
Popular Science

America’s infrastructure is a crisis of inequity

Cases of bottled water are handed out at a Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition distribution site on August 31, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson is experiencing a third day without reliable water service after river flooding caused the main treatment facility to fail. Getty ImagesIntense heat waves and flooding are battering electricity and water systems, as America’s aging infrastructure sags under the pressure of climate change.
JACKSON, MS
Center for Public Integrity

Center for Public Integrity

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
501
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society.

 http://www.publicintegrity.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy