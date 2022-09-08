ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

Record 8 fledged chicks for endangered wild ‘whoopers’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An International Crane Foundation official says it’s exciting that a record eight whooping cranes have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says it’s not just a Louisiana record for the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered bird.
Rowdy Creek Winery holds ribbon cutting

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas winery holds it’s grand opening, with lots of attractions to offer, in the hopes of becoming a vacation destination for the state of Texas. If you’ve travelled along highway 300 between Gilmer and Longview, you’ve probably seen the wine barrels sitting...
Organizations serving East Texas veterans receive $655,000 in grants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six East Texas organizations that have impacted the lives of veterans were awarded grant funds today at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. The Texas Veterans Commission awarded organizations for providing services to approximately 740 East Texas veterans and their families. “This is our fifth year...
WebXtra: Marshall holds 9/11 remembrance weekend

