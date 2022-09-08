Read full article on original website
You Can Live Off The Grid In This Minnesota Town Considered The Best In The Country
Are you looking for a place that offers some peace and quiet? Perhaps a place where you can completely unplug and live off the grid for a while? Well, we’re here to tell you about a secluded yet picturesque small town in Minnesota. According to Livability,. Grand Marais is...
Meet your Cook County neighbor: Introducing Jes Rodne
What is your favorite part about living in Cook County?. My family has lived here for many generations and I’ve seen many changes, but my one consistent favorite is Lake Superior. There is a moment after you’ve been away from the lake, that you come back and when you first see her…. you instantly feel you are home.
Superior National & Health Care Foundation Host 3rd ‘Golf for the Good’ to Support Health Care and Emergency Services in Cook County
From the North Shore Health Care Foundation - September 9, 2022. Superior National Golf Course at Lutsen is once again partnering with the North Shore Health Care Foundation to bring you the 3rd Annual Golf for the Good – NSHCF Weekend on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.
Events Scheduled for COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters in Cook County
From Cook County Public Health and Human Services - September 9, 2022. Cook County Public Health and Human Services and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic have scheduled Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics at the Cook County Community Center for September 29, October 4, and October 6. Registration will open on the Cook County COVID-19 hub at www.cookcountycovid19.org at 10 a.m. on Friday September 9. Grand Portage Health Services will not be offering the bivalent vaccine at this time.
