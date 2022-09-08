ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Portage, MN

Meet your Cook County neighbor: Introducing Jes Rodne

What is your favorite part about living in Cook County?. My family has lived here for many generations and I’ve seen many changes, but my one consistent favorite is Lake Superior. There is a moment after you’ve been away from the lake, that you come back and when you first see her…. you instantly feel you are home.
Events Scheduled for COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters in Cook County

From Cook County Public Health and Human Services - September 9, 2022. Cook County Public Health and Human Services and Sawtooth Mountain Clinic have scheduled Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics at the Cook County Community Center for September 29, October 4, and October 6. Registration will open on the Cook County COVID-19 hub at www.cookcountycovid19.org at 10 a.m. on Friday September 9. Grand Portage Health Services will not be offering the bivalent vaccine at this time.
