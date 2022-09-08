ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Swimmers’ Director Sally El Hosaini, Stars Talk About the Real-Life Immigrant Story That Opens Toronto

By Carole Horst
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEQ2l_0hnB7vBR00

The Swimmers ” opens the Toronto Intl. Film Festival and Sally El Hosaini’s true-life drama should give festgoers something to cheer about.

It’s the story of Syrian immigrants Yusra and Sarah Mardini, two normal teenagers in Syria — both are champion swimmers, coached by their father. Both are training for the Olympics — although Yusra more than Sarah, who loves to dance and hang out with her friends. It’s a loving family forced to make a difficult choice to send their daughters on a dangerous journey to seek asylum in Germany as the war intensifies in Syria, for their own good and eventually, that of the rest of the family.

“It’s such an honor to open Toronto and such a perfect place for the film to premiere,” says the filmmaker. The Netflix feature is her second. “Toronto is so diverse and I just feel it’s the right story for that city.”

While the film takes audiences on the arduous journey from Syria to Germany — the sisters save the lives of everyone on their small boat by jumping into the sea and swimming them all to safety — it doesn’t wallow in pity but highlights the complicated stories, intelligence and resilience of all the asylum-seekers. It’s a portrait of strength. Yusra swam in the 2016 and 2021 Summer Games, while Sarah went back to Greece to work with refugees.

“You know, when dealing with a subject like this, where we’ve all seen these images on the news of this story — a lot of the journey is something we’ve all experienced through our TV screens and we’ve seen news footage of that journey — it was really important for me that the film went behind the news images and made the audience feel like they were on the journey.”

She also wanted to create a dream world too, which was always under the surface of the water.

”Underwater things are not what they seem. Things are unreal. It’s almost poetic,” El Hosaini says.

Sisters Manal and Nathalie Issa play Sarah and Yura, respectively.

El Hosaini was searching for actors who had accents close to Syrian accents, and could act in Arabic and English. She hit the jackpot with the Issa sisters.

Manal was happy to show a side of the Middle East that’s not seen a lot on Western screens. “They weren’t stereotypical Muslim women that often are portrayed for Westerners with the head coverings,” she says. “There was no lying. It was really us.”

Nathalie says, “It was great to work with my sister. It was fun. I was learning a lot from her. I was seeing how she was working. I discovered also we work differently and it was really interesting to see her on set and discovering how she works. And it was great because we were giving each other advice whether professionally or personally and she was really a great help.”

The sisters also became friends with the real-life siblings they were playing.

“It was so important to me that they would the right girls with the right energy and also sisters, yes. I mean, they bought so much of themselves to the roles because of that relationship and there’s a lot for me as a director to draw from,” says El Hosaini, who also co-wrote the script with Jack Thorne.

Variety

Christian Slater Joins ‘Willow’ Cast as Madmartigan Friend, New Trailer Teases Epic Disney+ Series

“Willow” fans have long questioned how the new Disney+ series will linkup with Val Kilmer’s beloved character Madmartigan. And that answered was revealed via Christian Slater. The new character was announced at the D23 Expo where the actor surprised fans on stage. Announced by series star Warwick Davis, Slater’s character is somehow tied to Madmartigan as a “friend,” but more will be revealed later. “You have such a lot of energy, I can’t wait until you see him he’s great,” Davis said.  Slater seemed pretty impressed with the ability to go rogue on set. “This was a very fun character, we...
MOVIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Receives Deauville Fest’s Young Hollywood Award, Pays Homage to ‘Cinephile Grandfather’ Who Gave Her ‘Big Dreams’

Rolling off a banner world premiere of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” at the Venice Film Festival, Ana de Armas’s next stop was the Deauville Film Festival in France where she received the Hollywood Rising-Star Award on Friday (Sept. 9) in the jam-packed Palais des Congres. Attended by Dominik and the film’s producers, the ceremony was followed by the French premiere of the Netflix movie, in which de Armas delivers a riveting performance as Marilyn Monroe. De Armas, who notably starred in “Knives Out,” “No Time to Die” and “Grey Man,” succeeds Dylan Penn, Sophie Turner, Elle Fanning and Shailene Woodley as recent recipients of...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That Leaving Home At 14 Inspired Her Powerful Performance in ‘Causeway’

Jennifer Lawrence brought serious starpower to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film “Causeway.” But despite the big, Hollywood name “Causeway” was a quieter character study. Lawrence stars in and produces the film, in which she plays a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Russell Harvard. “Causeway” is the feature directorial debut of theater veteran Lila Neugebauer, with a script written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh. Her character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to...
MOVIES
Variety

New Class of Canadian Filmmakers Seeks to Transform the Industry

The Toronto Film Festival has programmed one of its strongest Canadian feature slates in recent years — films with head-turning performances, eye-catching artistry, and global market and audience appeal, from filmmakers who are subverting stereotypes, challenging or bypassing power structures, or transforming the industry ecosystem from the grassroots on up.  “Right now in our industry, tons of high-paying service work lets people pay their bills, but the quality work is coming through the Canadian independents,” says Conquering Lions Pictures’ Damon D’Oliveira, who has produced the Canadian work of director Clement Virgo, from his 1995 Cannes-premiering feature “Rude” to the series “The...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer Traces History of Famous ‘Star Wars’ Heroes and Villains

The first trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” animated anthology series “Tales of the Jedi” has been released out from Disney’s D23 event on Saturday. The entire show will release on Disney+ on Oct. 26. First announced in May for the Star Wars Celebration animation panel, “Tales of the Jedi” is an anthology series tracing the life stories of notable Jedi from across the “Star Wars” canon. The six-episode first season focuses on two main characters: Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), Anakin Skywalker’s (Matt Lanter) former Padawan introduced in “The Clone Wars” TV series, and Count Dooku, the treacherous fallen...
MOVIES
Variety

ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Casts Josh Groban, Rita Moreno and Joshua Henry (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Groban, Joshua Henry and Rita Moreno will star in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Special,” Variety can exclusively reveal. Groban, who recorded the original song “Evermore” for the 2017 “Beauty and the Beast” film, will play Beast. Henry, who recently starred on Broadway’s “Into the Woods,” will play Gaston. Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator, guiding viewers along the classically enchanting tale. As previously announced, Grammy winner H.E.R. will play Belle in the live-action/animated hybrid. The casting news was announced Friday at the D23 Expo’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” panel, moderated by Variety’s senior artisans...
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Werewolf by Night’ Halloween Special Gets Creepy, Black-and-White Trailer With Gael García Bernal

Marvel Studios is celebrating Halloween with style. The studio has unveiled details and the first trailer for “Werewolf by Night,” the upcoming MCU Halloween special set to premiere Oct. 7 on Disney+ this fall. Gael García Bernal stars in the special as Jack Russell, known in Marvel Comics as the Werewolf by Night. Created by Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog in 1972, Jack is an ordinary man who carries an ancient family curse that turns him into a werewolf. After managing to conquer his beastly nature, he becomes a wandering hero who uses his powers to fight demons and other forces...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney, If You’re Listening, Michael Moscovitz Would Return for a ‘Princess Diaries’ Reboot

Who didn’t have a crush on Michael Moscovitz in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries”? Mia Thermopolis’s sweet, slightly awkward love interest — played by Robert Schwartzman — liked her well before she was ever Genovian royalty, had a cool band (Schwartzman’s actual band, Rooney), and even knew how to fix cars. Fans will recall the devastation of the movie’s sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” (2004), in which Anne Hathaway’s Mia shrugs that her and Michael are now “just friends” because he was busy touring the country with his band. She then gets together with Chris Pine, in his...
MOVIES
