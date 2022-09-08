Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
An American tourist was fined almost $500 for eating and drinking on the steps of a historic fountain in Rome
An American tourist visiting Italy has been fined roughly $450 for eating and drinking at a centuries-old fountain in Rome. The Fontana dei Catecumeni was built in 1588 and 1589, and restored in 1997. In recent years, Rome has introduced legislation cracking down on eating and drinking near fountains to...
Yemen rifts stall reforms needed to access Gulf aid, sources say
ADEN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Rifts within Yemen's new presidential council are delaying approval of reforms needed to unlock $3 billion in financial aid from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that would help ease a severe foreign exchange crunch, four sources said.
Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand.
Comments / 0