ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands

I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston Has Sworn By This Cleansing Bar Since High School & It’s Only $2 on Amazon

With Jennifer Aniston, we have been itching to get all the secrets to her fountain of youth skincare routine. We’ve already discovered her go-to facial mist, facial mask, and even lip mask — but we may have found her holy grail of holy grails. It may shock you, but it’s a soap bar. The star told Forbes, per Insider, in 2015 that her skincare routine is “actually quite simple — and it’s been pretty much the same routine for a long time since I’m a creature of habit. I wash my face with my Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar…” Now the crazy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primark#Menopause#Nightwear#Underwear#Linus Business#Clothing Shop#Business Industry#Birmingham Live
Apartment Therapy

10 West Elm Finds Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
SHOPPING
Fortune

Kourtney Kardashian offered a lesson in sustainability by experts after ‘greenwashing’ backlash against latest fast-fashion collection

Kourtney Kardashian Barker named Boohoo's sustainability ambassador. Television personality Kourtney Kardashian Barker has been named fast-fashion giant Boohoo’s sustainability ambassador, and on Tuesday announced that she plans to create a 46-piece “capsule” collection in collaboration with the British online retailer. The new line—priced between $6 and $100—will...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

I Tried Old Navy's Bestselling Trench Coat, and It's Worth the Hype

Everyone needs a good trench coat in their fall wardrobe. Admittedly, I only recently bought one after borrowing and not returning my mom's years ago (for the record, I'm not proud of this). But I'm happy to report that I recently purchased the Old Navy Water-Resistant Tie-Belt Trench Coat ($85), and everything I wanted: chic, timeless, and versatile. Ahead, find out everything you need to know about the brand's bestseller before you add it to your shopping cart.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy