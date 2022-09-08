Read full article on original website
Emily Deschanel Reacts to Bones' Futuristic Reboot, Previews Her Dance With the Devil — Video QA
Emily Deschanel was wholly unaware that Bones had gotten a futuristic reboot (of sorts), until TVLine looped her in during the video Q&A above. TVLine spoke with Deschanel ahead of this Friday’s premiere of Devil in Ohio, an eight-episode Netflix drama in which she plays Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who quietly shelters a cult escapee named Mae (played by Snowpiercer alum Madeleine Arthur). Suzanne’s world is soon turned upside down as the mysterious Mae’s presence threatens to tear her own family apart. Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) plays Suzanne’s husband, while Alisha Newton (Heartland), Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) and Naomi Tan play the...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Animal Kingdom Showrunner, Ahead of Series Finale, Warns of 'Major Endings'
After six seasons, 75 episodes and countless beatdowns, Animal Kingdom comes roaring to a close with Sunday’s series finale. And although regular viewers may think that they’re prepared for the Codys’ last hurrah, executive producer Daniele Nathanson advises them to think again. The ominously titled “FUBAR,” which the showrunner also wrote, is “explosive… emotional… unpredictable,” she tells TVLine, hastening to remind us that “anything can happen in the Animal Kingdom. If you’ve watched all six seasons of the show, you know that major characters meet with major endings.” (Ellen Barkin’s Smurf and Scott Speedman’s Baz would no doubt agree.) “These are criminals,”...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Hulu
June’s (Elisabeth Moss) story has an end date. Hulu has announced that The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a sixth and final season. This news come just six days before the Season 5 premiere. The streaming service has also announced that the drama’s creator, showrunner, and executive producer Bruce Miller is actively developing The Testaments, the follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, which picks up years later.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Actress Gina Torres Explains Why She Felt Trapped Being A Latina Woman In African American Roles
Afro-Latina actress Gina Torres is opening up about her struggles in Hollywood and how she often felt pigeonholed when it came to the kind of roles she was offered. The Bronx-native, who is the daughter of Cuban parents, says that as an actress she felt like she had “no place” in the Hollywood world, in a conversation with Suggest.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Chadwick Boseman's Brother Accepts Actor's Disney Legend Honor at D23: 'We'll Always Love You'
"Him not being here has been a point of immense pain for my whole family," Chadwick Boseman's brother Derrick Boseman said at the D23 Expo on Friday Chadwick Boseman has reached Disney Legend status. The late Black Panther actor was inducted into the decades-old tradition at the D23 Expo on Friday, along with Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, Frozen cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and more. Accepting the award on his behalf was his brother Derrick Boseman, who said, according to Variety,...
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Gives Emotional Speech While Inducting Him As A Disney Legend
On Friday (September 9) at the Disney Legends Award Ceremony at the D23 Expo, Chadwick Boseman was inducted as a Disney Legend. Derrick Boseman, Chadwick’s brother, accepted the award on his late brother’s behalf and reflected on how much the late actor appreciated being a movie star. “When...
J Balvin Explains His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration: ‘Everything I Do Has to Tell a Story’
Like his first Air Jordan collaboration, the latest special edition sneaker design from reggaeton superstar J Balvin is a radiant one. His Air Jordan 2, which is finally dropping next week after months of teasers, features a light-up Wings logo on the tongue that illuminates when pressed. More than just a bell or whistle, that detail has an important meaning to the message of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2.
Disney shares first look at 'Little Mermaid' Halle Bailey singing, 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'
Disney released the first trailer Friday for "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey, and shared a first look at "Lion King" prequel "Mufasa."
'iCarly' star Jennette McCurdy told Jada Pinkett Smith her mother sent her a 'scathing' email: 'You're an ugly monster now'
McCurdy read the brutal email from her late mother, which was sent in response to paparazzi photos of her and her ex-boyfriend in 2012.
Lizzo Reveals She's 'In Love' With Her Boyfriend Myke Wright!
Lizzo is "in love" with her boyfriend Myke Wright! The singer shared her feelings during a recent interview with Audacy Check In. "I am in love," Lizzo explained to the host about her romantic relationship, according to People.com. "He has his own name for me; he calls me Melly. He's creative."
'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo (Exclusive)
The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst. ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.
Where to Watch the Emmy Award-Winning Apple TV+ Series ‘Severance’
Find out how to stream the Emmy award-winning series 'Severance' starring Adam Scott and John Turturro.
‘The Goldbergs’ EP Teases Beverly Dating the ‘Anti-Murray,’ Season 10 Movie Tribute & More
When Season 10 of the ’80s-set family sitcom opens, several months will have passed since the offscreen death of patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), and widow Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has a full house. Pregnant newlywed daughter Erica (Hayley Orrantia) moves home with her husband, Geoff (Sam Lerner), to save money.
‘AGT’ Star Madison Taylor Baez Shares Trailer for New Series ‘Let the Right One In’
Madison Taylor Baez, or Maddie, may have been eliminated from America’s Got Talent this season, but there’s plenty more in store for her. The young singer just shared the trailer for an upcoming Showtime series she’s starring in called Let the Right One In. Madison Taylor Baez...
The Conners EP Reveals How Michael Fishman’s DJ Will Depart
The Conners fans were left in shock last month when it was announced that Michael Fishman would not be back for Season 5. Fishman has played D.J. Conner since 1998 on the hit comedy series Roseanne. He returned for the revival and stayed on as a regular for the spinoff...
