The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO