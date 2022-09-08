Eagles restructure the contracts of Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott

The Eagles are just three days away from the start of the regular season, and general manager Howie Roseman has started adjusting the books for a big move or supreme versatility during the 2023 NFL free agent period.

According to Field Yates the Eagles have restructured the deals of right tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Eliott. Johnson signed a four-year contract extension with the Eagles in 2019, making him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

Johnson has no more guaranteed money on his deal.

The move creates about $6.9M in 2022 cap space as the season opener approaches.