Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
Riverfest returns to Clarksville, featuring Dragon Boat race, cardboard boat Regatta
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 33rd annual Riverfest was held this weekend along the banks of the Cumberland River with live music, festival food, drinks, shopping and family fun. The event featured headliner Generation Radio and the annual Riverfest Regatta. : Video and photos of Friday night fun...
Tennessee Mother Shot To Death In Apartment Days Before Her 29th Birthday
Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department found Trashai Siske dead in her apartment following requests to perform a welfare check. A young woman was shot dead in her Tennessee home just days before what would have been her 29th birthday. Trashai Siske was found dead on Sept. 1 inside...
Nashville Fair begins at Fairgrounds
The gates officially opened Friday night to the first Nashville Fair.
1 dead, 1 in hospital after shooting at Nashville store
One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer recovered by dive team at Billy Dunlop Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body of the drowning victim at Billy Dunlop Park around 9:43 a.m. Sunday. The name will be released after the next of kin notifications have been made. According to Clarksville Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien,...
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
Riverfest kicks off along Cumberland in Clarksville, fun continues all day today
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 33rd annual Riverfest kicked off Friday night along the banks of the Cumberland River with live music, festival food, drinks, shopping, and family fun. The fun continues today, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and admission for this City of Clarksville event is...
Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work
American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
Nashville woman found dead in burning car identified
Police have released the identity of the woman who was found dead in a burning vehicle under an I-24 overpass.
1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.
“By Parties Unknown” documentary about Russellville lynching to play this Saturday downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At The Capitol on Sept. 10, a free to the public documentary will be shown at 6 p.m. about south central Kentucky’s connection to the practice of lynching. Michael Morrow, Director of the SEEK Museum in Russellville, collaborated with Western Kentucky University’s PBS and...
Riverfest 2022!
Riverfest is all about bringing the Clarksville community together and building comradery between neighbors. We create an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family. Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more...
Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest
A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
