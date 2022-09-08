ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer recovered by dive team at Billy Dunlop Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body of the drowning victim at Billy Dunlop Park around 9:43 a.m. Sunday. The name will be released after the next of kin notifications have been made. According to Clarksville Police spokesperson Scott Beaubien,...
Drowning at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, body recovered

UPDATE -- Divers recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Foul play is not suspected, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Crews returned this morning after suspending the search last night. Identification of the victim is pending, as police work to notify the...
Divers recover body of drowning victim at Clarksville park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered at Billy Dunlop Park, Clarksville Police said on Sunday. The Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered the body around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Officials began searching for the missing person on Saturday, prompting officials to close the park and nearby roads during the search efforts.
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work

American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
Riverfest 2022!

Riverfest is all about bringing the Clarksville community together and building comradery between neighbors. We create an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family. Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more...
Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest

A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
