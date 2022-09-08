Read full article on original website
Texas Standard for Sept. 9, 2022: Lucrative corporate property tax breaks could return to Texas
Chapter 313 agreements are state-sponsored breaks on property taxes that companies can win in exchange for doing business in Texas. The controversial program recently expired – but it looks like the Texas Legislature might revive the program as soon as next year. Also: A leak reveals large membership numbers in Texas for an extreme right-wing group linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
3,300 Texans, including dozens of public servants, on leaked roster of Oath Keepers
In September of 2021, a nonprofit journalism group called Distributed Denial of Secrets published a leaked database from the Oath Keepers, a far-right antigovernment group. The database was a kind of roster – more than 38,000 names of alleged members of the group. Texas had the most names on the list, with 3,300.
Legislature may resurrect tax break incentive program – with changes
Texas lawmakers could bring back an economic incentive program that offers property tax breaks to companies that invest in the state. Chapter 313 School Value Limitation Agreements are state-sponsored breaks on property taxes designed to attract companies to do business in Texas. In exchange for 10 years of tax breaks, the business agrees to build or install new property and create jobs in the target district.
Typewriter Rodeo: Giant Cacti
This poem is about a plant — not a person. But in the wake of the sudden passing of an enormous political and historical figure, it’s easy to see parallels. A cactus was the inspiration for this Typewriter Rodeo poem — but it’s lasting presence is similar to the seven decade reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
