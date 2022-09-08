ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

niceville.com

F-35 fighter aircraft to fly during night operations this week

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 58th Fighter Squadron is conducting night flying operations in the skies above Niceville and beyond from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. Residents may experience aircraft noise. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Eglin Air Force Base...
NICEVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures this week

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
City
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
City
Hurlburt Field, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach man charged with trafficking fentanyl

Man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 'every resident in Fort Walton Beach': Police FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man with a trove of drugs, including 48.6 grams of fentanyl, on Thursday, according to a news release from Chief of Police Robert Bage. Police said they found the […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Volunteer now to lend a hand with 2022 Festival of the Arts

DESTIN, FLA. — The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is seeking volunteers to help lend a hand with the 2022 Annual Festival of the Arts in Destin next month. The 27th annual event is on Saturday, Oct.29, and Sunday, Oct.30, at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. According...
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Friends of the Niceville Library book sale is Sept. 17

NICEVILLE, Fla. — A Book Sale presented by the Friends of the Niceville Library is Saturday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center, the Niceville Library has announced. A bake sale will also be held during the event. The book sale features thousands...
NICEVILLE, FL

