niceville.com
F-35 fighter aircraft to fly during night operations this week
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 58th Fighter Squadron is conducting night flying operations in the skies above Niceville and beyond from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15. Residents may experience aircraft noise. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Eglin Air Force Base...
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures this week
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east...
niceville.com
Spike strips stop fleeing pickup pulling trailer in north Okaloosa: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Crestview man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from deputies during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday morning near Holt, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in an announcement. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), around 1 a.m. on Saturday,...
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
niceville.com
Drugs, stolen handgun reportedly found during search of Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a stolen handgun are among the items found during a search of a Fort Walton Beach home, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department announced on Thursday. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), early yesterday morning, detectives with...
Fort Walton Beach man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill ‘every resident in Fort Walton Beach’: Police FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man with a trove of drugs, including 48.6 grams of fentanyl, on Thursday, according to a news release from Chief of Police Robert Bage. Police said they found the […]
Six Florida Scratch-Off Lottery Players Win Combined $6,000,000
The Florida Lottery announced six new millionaires this past week with combined winnings of $6,000,000! On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announces that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.
niceville.com
Volunteer now to lend a hand with 2022 Festival of the Arts
DESTIN, FLA. — The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation is seeking volunteers to help lend a hand with the 2022 Annual Festival of the Arts in Destin next month. The 27th annual event is on Saturday, Oct.29, and Sunday, Oct.30, at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. According...
niceville.com
Friends of the Niceville Library book sale is Sept. 17
NICEVILLE, Fla. — A Book Sale presented by the Friends of the Niceville Library is Saturday, September 17, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Niceville Community Center, the Niceville Library has announced. A bake sale will also be held during the event. The book sale features thousands...
