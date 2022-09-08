ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

NPR

Name That Tune! Why The Brain Remembers Songs

Why do some songs can stick with us for a long time, even when other memories start to fade? Science reporter (and former Short Wave intern) Rasha Aridi explains the neuroscience behind that surprising moment of, "Wow, how do I still remember that song?!" (Encore) What song crowds out your...
SCIENCE
NPR

Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera on the band's 50th anniversary and upcoming world tour

ROXY MUSIC: (Singing) Oh, catch that buzz. Love is the drug I'm thinking of. Oh... SIMON: The band has just one Top-40 hit, "Love Is The Drug," but its music is considered essential in the history of rock connoisseurs - witty, lyrical, innovative and remarkably danceable. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, and we are joined now by its lead guitarist, Phil Manzanera.
ROCK MUSIC
NPR

When kids yell 'Alexa, play poop,' you'll hear these songs

You might want to make sure Alexa is out of earshot for this next story. You can say basically anything to a smart speaker. You can tell it to set an alarm. AUTOMATED VOICE: Alarm set for 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. SHAPIRO: You can ask her what the weather will be.
TECHNOLOGY
NPR

Special Master Disagreement, California Weather, Charles Proclaimed King

The Justice Department and former President Trump's legal team offer different names for special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and disagree over a timeline. California has an extreme weather week: raging wildfires, flash floods, scorching heat, and a tropical storm. The UK continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth as her son is formally proclaimed King Charles III in London.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: Word Scramble!

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two 4-letter words. Rearrange the letters of one of them to get a synonym of the other. Which word is the synonym and which is the anagram is for you to discover. Ex. SOUP WORK --> OPUS (anagram of "soup," synonym of "work")
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

'This Very Tree' looks at how one tree survived 9/11 — and shows kids resilience

Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

‘I’ve got to stop somewhere!’ How Steve Roud compiled his epic folk song archive

When Steve Roud was young, he began collecting records. Hardly unusual for a child of the 1950s – but this boy from south London was different. Not content with just listening to LPs, Roud began indexing them – his own and ones he found mentioned in newspapers and magazines. He used old shoe boxes as a primitive filing system and wrote the titles on 5x3 inch record cards that his mum bought him once a week. He soon realised his hobby was turning into something more. “Without knowing it,” he says, “I was becoming a librarian.”
MUSIC

