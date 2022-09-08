Read full article on original website
Name That Tune! Why The Brain Remembers Songs
Why do some songs can stick with us for a long time, even when other memories start to fade? Science reporter (and former Short Wave intern) Rasha Aridi explains the neuroscience behind that surprising moment of, "Wow, how do I still remember that song?!" (Encore) What song crowds out your...
Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera on the band's 50th anniversary and upcoming world tour
ROXY MUSIC: (Singing) Oh, catch that buzz. Love is the drug I'm thinking of. Oh... SIMON: The band has just one Top-40 hit, "Love Is The Drug," but its music is considered essential in the history of rock connoisseurs - witty, lyrical, innovative and remarkably danceable. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, and we are joined now by its lead guitarist, Phil Manzanera.
When kids yell 'Alexa, play poop,' you'll hear these songs
You might want to make sure Alexa is out of earshot for this next story. You can say basically anything to a smart speaker. You can tell it to set an alarm. AUTOMATED VOICE: Alarm set for 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. SHAPIRO: You can ask her what the weather will be.
Special Master Disagreement, California Weather, Charles Proclaimed King
The Justice Department and former President Trump's legal team offer different names for special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and disagree over a timeline. California has an extreme weather week: raging wildfires, flash floods, scorching heat, and a tropical storm. The UK continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth as her son is formally proclaimed King Charles III in London.
Jann Wenner's new memoir chronicles his life as co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine
Before things went viral, there was another sign of fame - 1972, "Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show" saying... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE COVER OF ROLLING STONE") DR HOOK AND THE MEDICINE SHOW: (Singing) Rolling stone - want to see my picture on the cover. Stone - want to buy five copies for my mother.
A tropical storm is flooding southern California amid record-breaking heat wave
Sweltering heat isn't the only problem this weekend in California. A tropical storm is bringing flooding to the southern half of the state. And wildfires are making the air quality bad. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. California's weather has been extreme lately in just about every possible way. A record-setting heat wave...
Sunday Puzzle: Word Scramble!
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two 4-letter words. Rearrange the letters of one of them to get a synonym of the other. Which word is the synonym and which is the anagram is for you to discover. Ex. SOUP WORK --> OPUS (anagram of "soup," synonym of "work")
'This Very Tree' looks at how one tree survived 9/11 — and shows kids resilience
Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
‘I’ve got to stop somewhere!’ How Steve Roud compiled his epic folk song archive
When Steve Roud was young, he began collecting records. Hardly unusual for a child of the 1950s – but this boy from south London was different. Not content with just listening to LPs, Roud began indexing them – his own and ones he found mentioned in newspapers and magazines. He used old shoe boxes as a primitive filing system and wrote the titles on 5x3 inch record cards that his mum bought him once a week. He soon realised his hobby was turning into something more. “Without knowing it,” he says, “I was becoming a librarian.”
