It’s fair to say that the majority of F1 fans aren’t happy with the anticlimactic ending of the Italian Grand Prix as the famous race came to an end under the safety car. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo suffered issues with his power unit, forcing him to come to a stop at a vital part of the track and the safety car was released. But with the McLaren machinery soon moved off the track, there was confusion behind the safety car and a number of lapped cars didn’t un-lap themselves. This led to the race simply coming to an end with Max Verstappen taking the win, Charles Leclerc coming in second for Ferrari, and George Russell doing Mercedes yet another solid with a P3 finish.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO