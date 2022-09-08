Read full article on original website
Formula One chiefs defend decision not to red flag Max Verstappen as his controversial Italian Grand Prix win is allowed to stand and leaves him one race away from retaining his F1 Championship crown
Formula One’s governing FIA defended its decision not to red flag the climax of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix - after Max Verstappen’s victory behind the safety car was booed by furious Ferrari fans. Verstappen could now clinch his second world championship at the next round in Singapore...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton says end to Italian GP brought back Abu Dhabi memories: 'How the rules should be'
The 2022 Italian GP was similar to the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP in that there was a Safety Car called with few laps remaining. At Monza, however, the race finished behind the Safety Car - with Max Verstappen beating Charles Leclerc - while in Abu Dhabi, the race was incorrectly restarted with one lap remaining.
Yardbarker
“He won’t stay” – Red Bull chief makes shock Max Verstappen retirement claim
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has suggested that Max Verstappen could RETIRE from Formula One, sooner than you’d think. Verstappen, the reigning World Champion, looks set to coast to a second consecutive triumph, with the inconsistent Ferrari struggling to keep up in the standings. The Dutchman is one of...
Max Verstappen wins Italian GP and Lewis Hamilton makes up incredible ground but race finishes behind safety car
FERRARI'S fans booed and gave the thumbs down as Max Verstappen crossed the line to win the Italian GP - albeit in controversial circumstances. The Red Bull man has now won the last five races in a row to open up a whopping 116 point lead in the championship. It...
Hamilton aims dig at FIA after safety car ending in Monza ‘brings memories back’
Lewis Hamilton damningly observed how the safety car ending of the Italian Grand Prix stood in stark contrast to the conclusion to last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi, where he was denied an eighth title in controversial circumstances. Max Verstappen won in Monza, the race finishing behind a safety...
F1 News: Charles Leclerc Speaks Out On Controversial Italian GP Ending
Charles Leclerc has spoken out about the ending of the Italian Grand Prix after coming second to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen under safety car conditions. Fans were angry to not see Ferrari racing to the end of the race, and while Verstappen likely would have still won, it would have been great to see as much racing as possible.
SkySports
Italian GP: Why did race end behind Safety Car? The explanation, rival views and Abu Dhabi comparisons
With Verstappen now 116 points ahead of Leclerc and potentially one race away from his second Formula 1 world championship, let's explain the finale that upset Ferrari's home fans, and the subsequent comments... What happened and why fans were denied finale. Verstappen was cruising towards his fifth win in a...
SkySports
Italian GP: Charles Leclerc 'confident' Ferrari has pace to hold off Max Verstappen at Monza
Leclerc took pole position in Monza to the delight of the Tifosi but faces a potentially greater challenge to deny runaway world championship leader Verstappen over race distance on Sunday. The Dutchman qualified narrowly behind Leclerc in second but will start from seventh, as he is one nine drivers receiving...
F1 News: Nicholas Latifi Angry Over New Teammate Outperforming Him In His First Race
Williams driver Nicholas Latifi showed his anger to the press after he was asked about his partnering with Nyck de Vries this weekend after Alex Albon came down with appendicitis and was taken to hospital. De Vries has shown immense performance from qualifying where he outperformed his teammate Latifi, with...
racer.com
Mercedes doesn't deserve to start on front row - Russell
George Russell says he doesn’t deserve to be starting the Italian Grand Prix from the front row of the grid despite grid penalties promoting him. Mercedes has struggled compared to Ferrari and Red Bull at Monza and was fifth and sixth in qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton leading his teammate. However, grid penalties for four of the top five mean Russell will start from second place alongside Charles Leclerc, a position he feels his side of the garage didn’t earn.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Charles Leclerc claims pole position at Italian GP with George Russell on front row
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Italian Grand Prix to the delight of the Monza crowd.Leclerc pulled out all the stops with his final run at the Temple of Speed to send the Tifosi wild, with Max Verstappen having to settle for second. Verstappen takes a five-place grid drop, with the world champion among nine of 20 drivers punished for exceeding their number of allocated engine parts.Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton qualified third, fourth and fifth respectively, but the trio also face grid sanctions. Hamilton will start from the back after taking on...
FOX Sports
Mick Schumacher's F1 future in doubt
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Mick Schumacher could have just a few races to save his Formula One career. The son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher was promoted to Haas from the Ferrari Driver Academy, where his contract is set to expire at the end of the year. Schumacher...
F1 Fans Explode With Anger Over Ending Of Italian Grand Prix
It’s fair to say that the majority of F1 fans aren’t happy with the anticlimactic ending of the Italian Grand Prix as the famous race came to an end under the safety car. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo suffered issues with his power unit, forcing him to come to a stop at a vital part of the track and the safety car was released. But with the McLaren machinery soon moved off the track, there was confusion behind the safety car and a number of lapped cars didn’t un-lap themselves. This led to the race simply coming to an end with Max Verstappen taking the win, Charles Leclerc coming in second for Ferrari, and George Russell doing Mercedes yet another solid with a P3 finish.
SkySports
Italian GP: Carlos Sainz completes Ferrari practice double at Monza
F1, taking place this weekend at Monza, held a minute's silence moments before Friday's first session began, which was impeccably observed by drivers and teams in the pit lane and was followed by a short applause. There have also been tributes to The Queen on many of the cars, and...
Alex Albon out of Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Williams Racing announced Saturday that Alex Albon will miss the Italian Grand Prix as he undergoes treatment for appendicitis. “After
racer.com
De Vries replaces Albon for Italian GP
Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 racing debut at the Italian Grand Prix as he replaces Alex Albon after the Williams driver required surgery for appendicitis. Albon had looked strong throughout Friday practice at Monza but felt unwell overnight and was taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning. That led to Williams calling on de Vries (pictured above) to replace Albon, with the Dutchman having driven the FW44 in Spain earlier this year and took part in FP1 for Aston Martin on Friday.
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, George Russell praise F1 debut star Nyck De Vries
MONZA, Italy -- Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell praised Nyck de Vries after the Dutchman scored points on his Formula One debut for Williams at the Italian Grand Prix. De Vries had a remarkable 72 hours in Monza. After taking part in Friday practice for Aston Martin, on...
racer.com
Horner explains Red Bull view of why Porsche deal fell through
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that negotiations failed to protect his team’s independence from “bureaucracy.”. Porsche and Red Bull had been in negotiations regarding a partnership from 2026 onwards for some time, but...
SkySports
Real Madrid 4-1 Real Mallorca: Rodrygo stunner helps La Liga leaders maintain perfect start following comeback win
Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season. A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead. Vinicius Jr put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger completed the rout.
