Daily Mail

Formula One chiefs defend decision not to red flag Max Verstappen as his controversial Italian Grand Prix win is allowed to stand and leaves him one race away from retaining his F1 Championship crown

Formula One’s governing FIA defended its decision not to red flag the climax of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix - after Max Verstappen’s victory behind the safety car was booed by furious Ferrari fans. Verstappen could now clinch his second world championship at the next round in Singapore...
Daily Mail

FIFA considering hosting 2023 Club World Cup in the United States... as America emerges as the front runner ahead of Abu Dhabi and China to host Real Madrid and other continental champions

As the global football calendar undergoes a crunch with the World Cup being held in November and December, FIFA continues to find a home for it's club version of the tournament. Reports from Spanish outlet AS say the United States is now the front runner to host the tournament after...
racer.com

Mercedes doesn't deserve to start on front row - Russell

George Russell says he doesn’t deserve to be starting the Italian Grand Prix from the front row of the grid despite grid penalties promoting him. Mercedes has struggled compared to Ferrari and Red Bull at Monza and was fifth and sixth in qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton leading his teammate. However, grid penalties for four of the top five mean Russell will start from second place alongside Charles Leclerc, a position he feels his side of the garage didn’t earn.
The Independent

F1 qualifying LIVE: Charles Leclerc claims pole position at Italian GP with George Russell on front row

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Italian Grand Prix to the delight of the Monza crowd.Leclerc pulled out all the stops with his final run at the Temple of Speed to send the Tifosi wild, with Max Verstappen having to settle for second. Verstappen takes a five-place grid drop, with the world champion among nine of 20 drivers punished for exceeding their number of allocated engine parts.Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton qualified third, fourth and fifth respectively, but the trio also face grid sanctions. Hamilton will start from the back after taking on...
FOX Sports

Mick Schumacher's F1 future in doubt

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Mick Schumacher could have just a few races to save his Formula One career. The son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher was promoted to Haas from the Ferrari Driver Academy, where his contract is set to expire at the end of the year. Schumacher...
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Fans Explode With Anger Over Ending Of Italian Grand Prix

It’s fair to say that the majority of F1 fans aren’t happy with the anticlimactic ending of the Italian Grand Prix as the famous race came to an end under the safety car. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo suffered issues with his power unit, forcing him to come to a stop at a vital part of the track and the safety car was released. But with the McLaren machinery soon moved off the track, there was confusion behind the safety car and a number of lapped cars didn’t un-lap themselves. This led to the race simply coming to an end with Max Verstappen taking the win, Charles Leclerc coming in second for Ferrari, and George Russell doing Mercedes yet another solid with a P3 finish.
SkySports

Italian GP: Carlos Sainz completes Ferrari practice double at Monza

F1, taking place this weekend at Monza, held a minute's silence moments before Friday's first session began, which was impeccably observed by drivers and teams in the pit lane and was followed by a short applause. There have also been tributes to The Queen on many of the cars, and...
racer.com

De Vries replaces Albon for Italian GP

Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 racing debut at the Italian Grand Prix as he replaces Alex Albon after the Williams driver required surgery for appendicitis. Albon had looked strong throughout Friday practice at Monza but felt unwell overnight and was taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning. That led to Williams calling on de Vries (pictured above) to replace Albon, with the Dutchman having driven the FW44 in Spain earlier this year and took part in FP1 for Aston Martin on Friday.
racer.com

Horner explains Red Bull view of why Porsche deal fell through

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that negotiations failed to protect his team’s independence from “bureaucracy.”. Porsche and Red Bull had been in negotiations regarding a partnership from 2026 onwards for some time, but...
SkySports

Real Madrid 4-1 Real Mallorca: Rodrygo stunner helps La Liga leaders maintain perfect start following comeback win

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season. A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead. Vinicius Jr put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger completed the rout.
