Missouri State

krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts

Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
MISSOURI STATE
myqcountry.com

Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph

Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United. States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the. country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are. families that are not talking to each other...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KISS 106

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Gerd Fredrickson: ‘Once you knew her, you were always her friend’

The first thing one learned upon meeting Gerd Fredrickson is that Gerd is pronounced Yard. “Everybody would mispronounce it, and she’d have to correct them,” recalls Theresa Witt of her longtime professional colleague and personal friend. “She’d say, ‘It’s Yard — like front or back or barn.’ She was really cute with that.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
MISSOURI STATE
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CJ Coombs

Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic site

First Missouri State Capitol Building is in St. Charles, Missouri.Smallbones, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. From 1821 to 1826, the building pictured above was the First Missouri State Capitol Building and it's a state historic site. The property is now state-owned. There's a lot of history to discover in St. Charles, Missouri, and this building is a part of it.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
