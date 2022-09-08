Swinging Jazz Show with Grammy Award-Winning Vince Giordano and the Mini Hawks 7 comes to the Weston Historical Society

WESTON, CT – After closing for restoration work in 2017, the Weston Historical Society is excited to announce that the Coley House will open for guided tours on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 1pm – 4pm. Over the course of 5 years, the Coley House has undergone restoration work as well as a reinterpretation which includes new exhibits and a focus on life in the 1940s. No other historic house in Connecticut reflects the 1940s era which makes the Coley House unique! A special thank you to the Daniel E. Offutt, III Charitable Trust which generously funded the restoration and reinterpretation of the Coley House.

