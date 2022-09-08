Read full article on original website
News On 6
National Pet Adoption Tour Holds 14th Annual Event In Tulsa
A national pet adoption tour stopped Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall on Sunday. Get Your Licks on Route 66 travels from LA to Chicago every year, and this marks its 14th year in Tulsa. The tour helps support adoption events and raises money for local animal shelters. Organizers say fun events...
News On 6
Tulsa’s Indoor Football League Reveals Familiar Name
Tulsa's new indoor football league will have a familiar name. It was announced the team will be called the Tulsa Oilers. This is the the third professional franchise in Tulsa history to be called the Oilers.
News On 6
McLain High School's First Graduating Class Celebrates 60 Year Reunion
The first graduating classes of Tulsa's McClain High School marked a milestone Saturday. Classes of 1961 through 1964 came together to celebrate 60 years since graduating. Decades after they roamed the same halls, the students who made up some of the first classes at McLain High School came back for an emotional reunion.
News On 6
Father, Daughter With Special Needs Donate Wild Game & Fish To Oologah Food Pantry
A Green Country dad and daughter duo, who spend countless hours each year hunting and fishing, are sharing what they get in the field with their community. Mike and Kenzi Burnside stopped by the Oologah United Methodist Church and recently donated some of the fresh fish they’d caught in their backyard pond.
News On 6
Bartlesville Veteran Opens Paddle Boat Attraction
Bartlesville Has a new outdoor attraction, thanks to an Oklahoma veteran. David Valdez has opened a paddle boat business on Lee Lake. "Lee Lake Paddle Boats" is now open with some height and weight restrictions. David and his wife Sarah Joy say this business has been a dream come true.
News On 6
918 Festival Happening At Route 66 Historical Village And Redfork Depot
A new food and music festival is happening in Tulsa Saturday with more than a dozen restaurants, local musicians, a car show and activities for kids and adults. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. at the Route 66 Historical Village and Redfork Depot near 41st Street and South Union Avenue.
News On 6
Bluegrass And Chili Festival's Impact On Local Businesses, Economy
The City of Wagoner said the Bluegrass and Chili Festival has brought in $500,000 to $1 million in the past. They said this year could be even bigger. The festival features live music, food, and entertainment for the whole family. Mayor Albert Jones said the festival is an event not only benefiting the city of Wagoner, but the rest of Oklahoma as well.
News On 6
Tulsa Celebrates Welcoming Week For New Citizens, Refugees, Immigrants
The City of Tulsa is celebrating Welcoming Week 2022. It's a nationwide celebration that brings immigrants, refugees, and residents together to promote unity and inclusivity. “We are working to make Tulsa a city of opportunity for everyone,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “A key part of building that kind of city is making Tulsa the most welcoming city in America for immigrants, and Welcoming Week offers us a great chance to highlight so many ways in which Tulsans are coming together to do just that.”
News On 6
Rock Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Fundraiser For New Fire Station
An Osage County volunteer fire department is raising money to finish a new fire station. The Rock Volunteer Fire Department appreciates those who have been supporting its mission. The fire station is at the end of Highway 97, North of Sand Springs. Saturday's fun activities include a car show, live...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Vacant House
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an overnight house fire that broke out near Charles Page Boulevard and I-244. News On 6 Photojournalist David Ketter spotted the blaze while on his way to work on Monday morning and called 911. Firefighters say they do not believe anybody was...
News On 6
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital
A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
News On 6
Bartlesville Police Looking To Increase Police Presence On Pathfinder Parkway
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking at ways to bring back bike patrols to the Pathfinder Parkway. The decision comes after concerned citizens came up to the police department during a town hall meeting and asked why the police didn't patrol in the first place. The Pathfinder Parkway is...
News On 6
1 Injured Following Stabbing In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One person was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, according to Tulsa police. It started when the driver of a white car honked at an orange car at a car wash near 81st Street and South Olympia Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Sgt. Darren Froemming. The two vehicles...
