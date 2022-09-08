The City of Wagoner said the Bluegrass and Chili Festival has brought in $500,000 to $1 million in the past. They said this year could be even bigger. The festival features live music, food, and entertainment for the whole family. Mayor Albert Jones said the festival is an event not only benefiting the city of Wagoner, but the rest of Oklahoma as well.

WAGONER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO